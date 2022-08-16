Read full article on original website
Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers
Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension
EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans
With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
How Browns are challenging Eagles with something they rarely see
BEREA, Ohio – The Eagles don’t see play action. Not like this. So every time they got beat by the Browns on play action Thursday, they saw it as a learning experience. And there were quite a few learning experiences. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski loves play action, and...
Madden 23: What are the new features?
With the 2022-23 NFL regular season quickly approaching, that can only mean one thing: a new Madden game is here. Madden NFL 23 is now live and available to play as fans get to use their favorite players and teams to dominate the NFL landscape. But with every release comes...
Jed York: We’re happy to keep Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster . . . for now. The 49ers gave the quarterback the opportunity to find a trade partner, and crickets have followed. Garoppolo is working out on his own at the team facility as he bides his time waiting for his next opportunity.
Hollywood Brown: I just felt like sometimes the Ravens really didn’t need me
Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will see his former team and teammates this weekend when the Cardinals host the Ravens. The Cardinals traded for Brown and a third-round pick on draft night in return for the 23rd overall selection. Brown insisted Wednesday that he has nothing against his former...
Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison
Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night
Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater
Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
One-time hotshot DT enjoying impressive Eagles camp after career detour
BEREA, Ohio - He was one of the top five recruits in the country coming out of high school in Texas. After his big junior year at Florida State, he was considered a can’t-miss 1st- or 2nd-round draft pick. Marvin Wilson seemed to be on his way to a...
Perry: Five storylines to watch closely in Patriots vs. Panthers
The Patriots have work to do. And on Friday night they're going to use a preseason game to do it. Mac Jones wants to play against the Panthers in his team's second exhibition of the summer, and it looks like he'll get that opportunity. For how long? We'll see. But if he plays even for a series or two, it will be an opportunity for him, his teammates and coaches to iron out some of the operational machinations that will be critical come September.
Seven 49ers players to watch in preseason clash vs. Vikings
After two days of practices at the Minnesota Vikings’ expansive practice facility in Eagan, Minn., the 49ers figure to tell a lot of their regulars to sit this one out. The 49ers are in the midst of a 14-day stretch in which they have already taken part in one preseason game and two joint practices.
What impressed King about Lance after seeing QB at 49ers camp
The 49ers have made a statement at the starting quarterback position: Trey Lance is the guy they believe can lead the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl championship. San Francisco paid a hefty price to leap from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State product.
