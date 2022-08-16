ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Should the St. Louis Cardinals promote Jordan Walker to Triple-A?

Rising St. Louis Cardinals phenom Jordan Walker is putting on a show in Springfield and could warrant another promotion. The 2020 draft is shaping up to be quite the haul for the St. Louis Cardinals, and no star is shining brighter than Jordan Walker. He currently sports a .310 batting average and a .915 OPS. He has risen quickly to Double-A, a level where he is over four years younger than the average player. In August, Walker has flourished even more, batting .340 with three home runs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 20th (Can Yankees Lineup Break Out of Slump?)

The best team in baseball in the first half of the season has been arguably the worst since the All-Star Break. The New York Yankees haven fallen off the pace for the best record in baseball in the month of August, playing well below .500. However, teams like the Toronto Blue Jays haven't been able to make up much ground on the Yankees, still trailing by several games as we hit the later stages of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

The Colts Remain NFL's Best Preseason Underdog Bet in Week 2 vs Lions

The Indianapolis Colts are a trendy pick to exceed expectations this season. They've got one of the NFL's best offensive lines, rising stars in Johnathan Taylor and Michael Pittman, but most importantly, they've upgraded the quarterback position in a mammoth way by bringing in Matt Ryan and ridding the organization of Carson Wentz's stench.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Three changes to make NFL preseason broadcasts better

NFL preseason games should be a hotbed for experimental broadcast changes. What are three changes that could interest fans?. Sports media is usually a breeding ground for cutting-edge broadcast presentations or technology. From being the first major sports league to use the SkyCam to innovative presentations each year, the National Football League continues to keep fans entertained. But, there can always be more ways to engage casual fans. If the NFL and their partner channels want fans’ feedback on broadcast changes, the preseason is the best time to do it.
NFL
