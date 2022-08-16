Musikfest 2022: Bethlehem event welcomes more than 1.2 million people, setting record attendance

Musikfest 2022 was one for the books, with a record attendance of 1.24 million. The good news was marred by an isolated shooting that left one person injured.

The attendance mark broke the previous record of 1.23 million set in 2019, according to a release from ArtsQuest. This year, the nation’s largest free festival drew attendees from 39 states, Washington, and eight countries.

“The energy that I felt among attendees, volunteers and staff was not something I have felt before,” said Kassie Hilgert, ArtsQuest president and CEO. “It was at a different level this year. This was the community giving the festival a big hug.”

Musikfest wrapped up Sunday, and saw the event return to its original footprint size — thanks to the return of Payrow Plaza (the newly named Stadtplatz) as a venue.

A diverse array of genres and acts took to the Wind Creek Steel Stage to perform — including Willie Nelson (country/Americana), Poison (rock), Ja Rule and Ashanti (hip-hop). ‘Festers got their mugs and tasty foods and watched more than 500 performances throughout the 10-day festival.

The turnout’s major driver was a clear stretch of summer weather. The festival kicked off with high temperatures, but halfway through, the heat wave broke — leaving behind spectacularly pleasant days. Very little rain fell, a big change from previous years when at least one or two violent thunderstorms soaked Musikfest grounds.

But what was a spectacular second Saturday night at Musikfest — featuring nearly perfect weather — was disrupted by what Bethlehem police call an “isolated” shooting that injured a 20-year-old man . The shooting took place on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, shortly before 11 p.m., when the festival was set to close.

“In my opinion, the reaction was extraordinarily fast,” Hilgert said. “We got the call almost immediately to shut down the festival as a precaution. Law enforcement makes that call and we responded immediately. We assisted them in the evacuation as law enforcement focused on the incident at hand. I thought the response was swift and immediate.”

Hilgert said 20 law enforcement agencies — local, county, state and federal ― are on foot at the festival. ArtsQuest works with those agencies all year, looking at scenarios that could affect the festival. Over the years, they added security enhancements such as cameras and water barriers.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the shooting, according to Bethlehem police Capt. Nicholas Lechman. The shooting happened on the Lehigh County side of the city. A 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and his condition remained stable as of Tuesday. Police said the incident was “isolated” and between two individuals.

The festival was reopened the day after the shooting, when Musikfest had the third highest second Sunday attendance in its 39-year history.

“It’s a testament to the police response and the police presence,” Hilgert said.

Every year, ArtsQuest officials review every aspect of the festival to look at successes and challenges. She said they will do the same this year.

The 40th annual Musikfest is set for Aug. 4-13, 2023.