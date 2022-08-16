ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Raids, indictments lead to 28 arrests targeting South LA street gang

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force acting in response to federal indictments alleging crimes including racketeering, extortion of local businesses and drug and weapons trafficking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
COVID hospitalizations drop again in LA County, 13 more deaths reported

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County Friday, while the number of hospitalized patients with the virus fell again. According to state figures, there were 940 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, down from 996 on Thursday. Of those patients, 91 were being treated in intensive care, down from 109 a day earlier.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LAUSD faculty, staff address barriers leading to chronic absence

LOS ANGELES — In the days leading up to LAUSD return to school this week, teachers and staff across the District made house calls to ensure students’ basic needs are met. A recent LA Times report revealed nearly half of all LAUSD students were considered chronically absent for most of last school year and that number is even higher in low-income areas like Watts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chemical spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts campus lockdown

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Inside one LA woman's decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stretch of Griffith Park drive to permanently close to cars

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stretch of Griffith Park Drive will be permanently closed to cars after the Board of Recreation and Parks Commission voted Thursday to extend the temporary closure of the roadway indefinitely. Griffith Park Drive from Travel Town to the Griffith Park Composting Facility has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA's minimum wage for health care workers on hold

LOS ANGELES — The City of Los Angeles’ minimum wage for health care workers is on hold for now after a hospital coalition submitted a referendum petition. The $25 an hour wage hike for some health care workers at privately owned hospitals was set to take effect Aug. 13. The wage increase was backed by the health care worker’s union, Service Employees International Union-United health care Workers West, or SEIU-UHW for short, and would impact jobs including technicians, maintenance workers and food service workers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michel Moore
OC teen advances as write-in candidate in 59th Assembly District race

By all accounts, Leon Sit, 19, lost the June primary for California’s 59th Assembly District by a mile. "My opponent, Phillip Chen, got 75,555 votes," he said. And Sit got just 551, but enough for him to finish second, which is all that’s required in the state, surpassing the other write-in candidate who had only 58 votes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Middle school surrounded by animation studios loses visual arts program

BURBANK, Calif. — Early this summer, parents were informed that Luther Burbank Middle School would lose its visual arts program because of low enrollment. Two weeks later, the program was reinstated, but just days before the first day of school, art was eliminated once again. According to Burbank Unified...
BURBANK, CA
OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
GLENDALE, CA
210 Freeway in Irwindale set for another 5-day construction closure

IRWINDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure will be repeated starting Wednesday evening on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m., the eastbound freeway will be...
IRWINDALE, CA

