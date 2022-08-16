Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony details cover up of 'Banditos' deputy beating investigation
LOS ANGELES — Lawyers uncovered more evidence of a cover-up inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday, as Sgt. Jeffery Chow swore to tell the truth about alleged deputy gangs in the fifth hearing held at Loyola Law School by the Civilian Oversight Commission. Chow lead the...
spectrumnews1.com
Raids, indictments lead to 28 arrests targeting South LA street gang
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force acting in response to federal indictments alleging crimes including racketeering, extortion of local businesses and drug and weapons trafficking.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID hospitalizations drop again in LA County, 13 more deaths reported
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County Friday, while the number of hospitalized patients with the virus fell again. According to state figures, there were 940 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, down from 996 on Thursday. Of those patients, 91 were being treated in intensive care, down from 109 a day earlier.
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD faculty, staff address barriers leading to chronic absence
LOS ANGELES — In the days leading up to LAUSD return to school this week, teachers and staff across the District made house calls to ensure students’ basic needs are met. A recent LA Times report revealed nearly half of all LAUSD students were considered chronically absent for most of last school year and that number is even higher in low-income areas like Watts.
spectrumnews1.com
Chemical spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts campus lockdown
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
spectrumnews1.com
Stretch of Griffith Park drive to permanently close to cars
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stretch of Griffith Park Drive will be permanently closed to cars after the Board of Recreation and Parks Commission voted Thursday to extend the temporary closure of the roadway indefinitely. Griffith Park Drive from Travel Town to the Griffith Park Composting Facility has been...
spectrumnews1.com
LA's minimum wage for health care workers on hold
LOS ANGELES — The City of Los Angeles’ minimum wage for health care workers is on hold for now after a hospital coalition submitted a referendum petition. The $25 an hour wage hike for some health care workers at privately owned hospitals was set to take effect Aug. 13. The wage increase was backed by the health care worker’s union, Service Employees International Union-United health care Workers West, or SEIU-UHW for short, and would impact jobs including technicians, maintenance workers and food service workers.
spectrumnews1.com
OC teen advances as write-in candidate in 59th Assembly District race
By all accounts, Leon Sit, 19, lost the June primary for California’s 59th Assembly District by a mile. "My opponent, Phillip Chen, got 75,555 votes," he said. And Sit got just 551, but enough for him to finish second, which is all that’s required in the state, surpassing the other write-in candidate who had only 58 votes.
spectrumnews1.com
Middle school surrounded by animation studios loses visual arts program
BURBANK, Calif. — Early this summer, parents were informed that Luther Burbank Middle School would lose its visual arts program because of low enrollment. Two weeks later, the program was reinstated, but just days before the first day of school, art was eliminated once again. According to Burbank Unified...
spectrumnews1.com
OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
spectrumnews1.com
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
spectrumnews1.com
210 Freeway in Irwindale set for another 5-day construction closure
IRWINDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure will be repeated starting Wednesday evening on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m., the eastbound freeway will be...
spectrumnews1.com
Family, friends will gather to celebrate the life of late actor Paul Sorvino
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Family, friends and Hollywood colleagues of “Goodfellas” star Paul Sorvino will gather at the Hollywood Museum Wednesday evening for a star-studded celebration of the life of the late character actor, who died July 25 at age 83. “This is a very special Celebration...
