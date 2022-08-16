Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Distinguished Gentlemen Workshop presented by ‘The Jarreau Effect’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alvin Jarreau from “The Jarreau Effect” joined us on Studio10 to talk about his event tomorrow at Blount High School called “Attraction Builds Wealth for Young Distinguished Gentlemen Workshop”. Jarreau says, “I will be putting on an event for young men Grades...
WALA-TV FOX10
Path to Peace Choir concert in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Path to Peace Choir joined FOX10 News at 4 p.m. to talk about their concert coming up this weekend. It will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne on Sunday, August 21 at 4 p.m. Admission is free. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
Chicago Street Supper Club set for Oct. 21 in Foley
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Tickets are now on sale for the 11th Annual Chicago Street Supper Club presented by The Law Offices of Brenton C. McWilliams. This unique outdoor dinner will take place Friday, Oct. 21 on North Chicago Street in downtown Foley. Cocktail hour will begin at 6:00 pm with dinner service to follow at 7 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Chamber Business Expo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Michael Galvin from the Mobile Chamber and Lloyd Meyers from USA Athletics joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about the Mobile Chamber’s upcoming Business Expo. The event is set for Thursday, August 18th from 10am until 3pm at the Mobile Convention Center. Business...
WALA-TV FOX10
Steak Trio with Taqueria Mexico
Joe & Jenn visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious steak dishes! Watch the video to check out the Carne Asada, Bistek a la Mexicana, and Bistek Encebollado. Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Senior Companion Program Free Health Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Senior Companion Program is hosting a free health fair for seniors 55 and older. The event is set for Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. It will take place in the Bay Haas Building at 1150 Government Street in Room 209.
WALA-TV FOX10
Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans are moving forward to build a Topgolf entertainment complex in Mobile. Developers have spoken with city departments about their plans to tear down the old Hollywood Theater at McGowin Park. On Thursday, the Mobile County Commission will vote on spending up to $1.25 million on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile fire station receives mattress donations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sleep Center in Mobile and Tempur-Pedic teamed up to help give on-call fire-rescue workers a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Center delivered 30 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the fire station on Airport Boulevard near the airport on Friday. This was the second time the company...
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Mobile, Alabama
Settled on Alabama for your next holiday? Plan the ultimate vacation by adding all the best things to do in Mobile, AL, into your itinerary. A port city full of Southern charm, Mobile is the perfect travel destination for water lovers, families, and history buffs alike. Located on the shores of Mobile Bay, the city boasts a rich history dating back to its 18th-century colonial roots. The top tourist attractions in Mobile range from historic sites like Colonial Fort Conde and the Bragg-Mitchell Mansion to kid-friendly points of interest like GulfQuest National Maritime Museum and the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center.
WPMI
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
OWA Community Safety Day and more
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thank a first responder and put safety first at OWA’s annual Community Safety Day. Head to Downtown OWA for Community Safety Day on Saturday, August 20 starting at 5pm. During this free event, guests will enjoy interactive demonstrations from first responders, public safety officers, and local organizations that support the betterment of our South Baldwin community. Plus, it’s a great way for you to help us celebrate those who work so hard to help keep our community safe!
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”
WALA-TV FOX10
City leaders discuss two redevelopment options for Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The future of the Mobile Civic Center is getting a little clearer. On Tuesday, city leaders discussed two options for the worn-out building. One option would keep the expo hall and take the theater out of the civic center. While the other option would take out the...
utv44.com
Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s ‘worst-kept secret’ – developer lays out timeframe for Topgolf
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A developer on Thursday laid out a timeframe for plans to develop a Topgolf entertainment complex at the site of a former movie theater off of Interstate 65. John Whitson, a principal at Realtylink, told the Mobile County Commission that he hopes to demolish the Hollywood...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water. FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mostly dry by football time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a dreary day so far with opportunities for rain and storms showing up on the Gulf Coast. Unlike yesterday, the rain hasn’t been nonstop. There will continue to be numerous breaks in the rain, but the coverage will start to ramp up again later this afternoon so be on the lookout for more chances of heavy rain and lightning. Rain coverage will be at 70% and will be in the 50-60% range this weekend and next week. As for high school football, things will be mostly dry but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.
Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
