MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a dreary day so far with opportunities for rain and storms showing up on the Gulf Coast. Unlike yesterday, the rain hasn’t been nonstop. There will continue to be numerous breaks in the rain, but the coverage will start to ramp up again later this afternoon so be on the lookout for more chances of heavy rain and lightning. Rain coverage will be at 70% and will be in the 50-60% range this weekend and next week. As for high school football, things will be mostly dry but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO