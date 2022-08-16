ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
DOTHAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - A pet owner in Arkansas has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with two faces. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘Honey, it has two heads!’ And I went, ‘No way!’”
ARKANSAS STATE
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Traffic
State
Alabama State
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: The Pitcher Plant Bogs of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds... We talk to an environmentalist and filmmaker who shares his exploration of one of the most diverse places on Earth, the Pitcher Plant Bogs of Alabama. His documentary entitled ‘The Carnivorous Kingdom’, was filmed with ultra-close macro videography. The...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Red snapper season extended for recreational and private anglers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For all anglers, some good news is reeling in. Red snapper season is now extended through December, and it has people eager to get a few more months of fishing in. Officials said this season was more troubling compared to years before. According to the Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is a restaurant owner, a Jiu-Jitsu champion and now, he can add alligator wrangler to his resume. Mike Trinh says he was getting the kids ready for their first day of school when a 5- to 6-foot alligator showed up on his driveway.
TEXAS STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. The center’s founder and president, Linda Elliot, said there are currently 40 animals at the hospital located in North Kohala....
HAWAII STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had...
TEMPE, AZ
WALA-TV FOX10

Witnesses say duo was eager to kidnap Michigan governor

(AP) – Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were very eager to move forward and fully onboard with the plan, two key witnesses testified Wednesday. The witnesses, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, are vital for the government’s case because they, too, were...
MICHIGAN STATE

