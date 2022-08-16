Read full article on original website
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
WINKNEWS.com
New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday
There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
Cape Coral homes overwhelmed with weeds, causing issues for neighbors cleaned up
Just two days after Fox 4 highlighted two vacant homes overgrown with weeds, even causing rodent problems for one neighbor, have now been cleaned up.
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
WINKNEWS.com
Developer withdraws 100,000-acre Florida panther habitat conservation plan
A developer promised to set aside more than 100,000 acres for a panther preserve to give the endangered animals room to roam, but delays in the review process are why eastern Collier County property owners said they withdrew the habitat conservation plan. Ultimately, it means there will be less government...
WINKNEWS.com
Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County
Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
WINKNEWS.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
In this Gulfshore Business report, one developer is thinking outside the box, creating a new concept when it comes to housing. There’s a new type of living on the horizon, and like the horizon, you should be thinking horizontally. The Villas of Gulf Coast is planned to be built...
Missing Teen Found Inside Florida Teacher's Home
The teacher told deputies she saw online posts about the missing teen but didn't tell anyone.
WINKNEWS.com
Proposed safety measures for downtown Fort Myers
The city council wants changes to downtown Fort Myers, the goal is to protect people and put in new rules similar to one major Florida city. Johnny Streets, Jr. is a Fort Myers city councilman, and he shared some thoughts with WINK News. “The idea is to have people feel...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers shooting suspect Jasmine Battle turns herself in
Jasmine Battle, 29, wanted in relation to the Sunday morning downtown Fort Myers shooting, turned herself over to the Fort Myers Police. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Battle will be transported to Lee County Jail to be booked and will be held without bond until her first appearance.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies investigating stranger danger incident at bus stop
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who approached a student at a bus stop on Tuesday. The student was at her bus stop on Isles of Capri at around 7 a.m. when the man pulled up in a vehicle and told the girl her mother asked him to pick her up and take her to school.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend
An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
Domestic violence spills into Alva neighborhood
After hours of searching, Lee County deputies arrested a subject as a result of domestic violence connected to a disturbance call that led to two schools in the area on a brief lockout.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School
Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School and had its first class on Friday. The Water School came to be during SWFL’s harmful algal bloom crisis in 2018, with professors and students diving into our water quality and its impacts on people and the environment. Trinity Allan,...
WINKNEWS.com
DOH-Lee County issues health alert for mosquito-borne illness
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is issuing an alert for an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity. According to a news release, sentinel chickens in Lee County have tested positive for West Nile Virus infection. The risk of transmission to humans has also increased, DOH-Lee said. No human...
WINKNEWS.com
TalkingPoints: One-on-one with Lindsay Scott Garza, Lee County judge candidate
Lindsay Scott Garza is a Lee County native. She is a prosecutor in the State Attorney’s Office. And now she is running against incumbent Archie B. Hayward for the Lee County judge seat. Scott Garza, a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University, earned her law degree from St. Thomas...
WINKNEWS.com
Person of interest located by deputies in Hampton Lakes at River Hall
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have located a person of interest in a gated community south of Olga after law enforcement activity put two nearby schools briefly under lockout Wednesday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had patrol vehicles, a drone, and a circling helicopter in Hampton Lakes at River...
