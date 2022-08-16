ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday

There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach

A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County

Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Jesse Davis
WINKNEWS.com

Proposed safety measures for downtown Fort Myers

The city council wants changes to downtown Fort Myers, the goal is to protect people and put in new rules similar to one major Florida city. Johnny Streets, Jr. is a Fort Myers city councilman, and he shared some thoughts with WINK News. “The idea is to have people feel...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population

Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers shooting suspect Jasmine Battle turns herself in

Jasmine Battle, 29, wanted in relation to the Sunday morning downtown Fort Myers shooting, turned herself over to the Fort Myers Police. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Battle will be transported to Lee County Jail to be booked and will be held without bond until her first appearance.
FORT MYERS, FL
#Wildlife Conservation#Alligator#Birds#Fwc
WINKNEWS.com

Collier deputies investigating stranger danger incident at bus stop

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who approached a student at a bus stop on Tuesday. The student was at her bus stop on Isles of Capri at around 7 a.m. when the man pulled up in a vehicle and told the girl her mother asked him to pick her up and take her to school.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School

Florida Gulf Coast University opens newly built Water School and had its first class on Friday. The Water School came to be during SWFL’s harmful algal bloom crisis in 2018, with professors and students diving into our water quality and its impacts on people and the environment. Trinity Allan,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DOH-Lee County issues health alert for mosquito-borne illness

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is issuing an alert for an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity. According to a news release, sentinel chickens in Lee County have tested positive for West Nile Virus infection. The risk of transmission to humans has also increased, DOH-Lee said. No human...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Person of interest located by deputies in Hampton Lakes at River Hall

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have located a person of interest in a gated community south of Olga after law enforcement activity put two nearby schools briefly under lockout Wednesday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had patrol vehicles, a drone, and a circling helicopter in Hampton Lakes at River...
LEE COUNTY, FL

