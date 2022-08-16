Read full article on original website
Thursday Tips
Alpinista has never really got the credit she deserves for her Group One winning spree, but than can all change with victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York. Sir Mark Prescott's mare has somewhat gone under the radar on these shores due to winning three Group Ones in Germany last summer. Later to come to hand than most this season, she started her campaign in France rather than in the Coronation Cup, which is what Prescott had planned in an ideal world.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bbold seeks top Worcester prize against Irish rainder Peregrine Run
Quality summer jumping returns to Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at Worcester, while the top Flat trainers are represented at Wolverhampton. 5.32 Worcester - Grand Sancy returns in search of £13k pot. With over £13,000 on offer to the winner of the class two feature, the Herefordshire And Worcestershire...
Ebor Handicap preview: John Leeper heads to York looking to end trainer Ed Dunlop's frustrations with feature prize
Win, lose or draw in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday, Ed Dunlop has confirmed that one-time Derby hope John Leeper will race again next season. The four-year-old won two of his first three career starts and was an 8/1 chance for last year's Epsom Classic, but finished down the field behind Adayar.
Lonsdale Cup: Stradivarius ruled out of York Group Two on Friday with bruised foot and Trueshan a doubt
Superstar stayer Stradivarius has been ruled out of Friday’s Lonsdale Cup at York with a bruised foot. The John and Thady Gosden-trained eight-year-old, who is unbeaten in six previous visits to the Knavesmire, was set to feature in a classy field for the Group Two contest on day three of the Ebor Festival.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roaring Lion colt on show at Newcastle for Michael Bell team
A double dose of all-weather action on Friday as potential Classic contenders head to Newcastle alongside a competitive card at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7:39 Newcastle - Roaring Lion colt goes for Qatar Racing. A whole host of big-name owners and trainers head to Gosforth Park for the...
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
Rossa Ryan no longer retained rider for Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing after James Doyle rides Persian Force in Morny
Rossa Ryan has revealed he will no longer be riding as number one jockey to football agent Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing Ltd. The Irishman has been a regular sight in the purple silks of Kia Joorabchian's burgeoning racing operation and picked up many big prizes along the way including Group Two honours for Go Bears Go in last year's Railway Stakes and most recently aboard Royal Ascot runner-up Persian Force when landing the July Stakes at Newmarket.
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
The Hundred: Adam Lyth and Adam Hose lead Northern Superchargers past Birmingham Phoenix
Adam Lyth and Adam Hose both hit half-centuries for the Northern Superchargers as they defeated Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston. Lyth struck 56 from 26 balls including six sixes and nine boundaries to "supercharge" the innings and Hose was unbeaten on 53 from 36 balls as the Northern Superchargers posted a target of 169 for the hosts to chase.
Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale
Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach
Hope Powell left her role as England head coach, ending her 15-year spell in charge, on this day in 2013.Powell took charge of the Lionesses in 1998, and took England to the European Championship final in 2009 where they lost 6-2 to Germany.But it was the disappointment of the 2013 European finals which led to Powell’s departure after they exited the tournament in the first round when they were defeated by France and Spain in the group stages, with their solitary point coming from a draw against Russia.Upon Powell’s exit, Football Association general secretary Alex Horne said: “Hope deserves a...
Steve Staunton's GAA exploits: 'What a Gaelic footballer he would have been!'
Steve Staunton is best known for his exploits on the soccer field. The Dundalk native played in three World Cups with Ireland and for almost 20 years as a professional in England. His talents also extended to Gaelic games, however. He played underage football for Louth, and before departing cross-channel...
