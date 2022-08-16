ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Alpinista has never really got the credit she deserves for her Group One winning spree, but than can all change with victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York. Sir Mark Prescott's mare has somewhat gone under the radar on these shores due to winning three Group Ones in Germany last summer. Later to come to hand than most this season, she started her campaign in France rather than in the Coronation Cup, which is what Prescott had planned in an ideal world.
William Haggas
Henry Cecil
SkySports

Rossa Ryan no longer retained rider for Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing after James Doyle rides Persian Force in Morny

Rossa Ryan has revealed he will no longer be riding as number one jockey to football agent Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing Ltd. The Irishman has been a regular sight in the purple silks of Kia Joorabchian's burgeoning racing operation and picked up many big prizes along the way including Group Two honours for Go Bears Go in last year's Railway Stakes and most recently aboard Royal Ascot runner-up Persian Force when landing the July Stakes at Newmarket.
SkySports

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports

The Hundred: Adam Lyth and Adam Hose lead Northern Superchargers past Birmingham Phoenix

Adam Lyth and Adam Hose both hit half-centuries for the Northern Superchargers as they defeated Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston. Lyth struck 56 from 26 balls including six sixes and nine boundaries to "supercharge" the innings and Hose was unbeaten on 53 from 36 balls as the Northern Superchargers posted a target of 169 for the hosts to chase.
SkySports

Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale

Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
The Independent

On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach

Hope Powell left her role as England head coach, ending her 15-year spell in charge, on this day in 2013.Powell took charge of the Lionesses in  1998, and took England to the European Championship final in 2009 where they lost 6-2 to Germany.But it was the disappointment of the 2013 European finals which led to Powell’s departure after they exited the tournament in the first round when they were defeated by France and Spain in the group stages, with their solitary point coming from a draw against Russia.Upon Powell’s exit, Football Association general secretary Alex Horne said: “Hope deserves a...
SkySports

Steve Staunton's GAA exploits: 'What a Gaelic footballer he would have been!'

Steve Staunton is best known for his exploits on the soccer field. The Dundalk native played in three World Cups with Ireland and for almost 20 years as a professional in England. His talents also extended to Gaelic games, however. He played underage football for Louth, and before departing cross-channel...
