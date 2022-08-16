ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz world in shock as celebrities pay tribute to late Pop Idol star Darius Campbell

By Jack White
 4 days ago
THE showbiz world has been left in shock over the tragic death of Darius Campbell.

Darius, who went on to perform in the theatre after his stint on Pop Idol in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.

As news broke of his passing Darius' famous pals took to social media to post tributes.

Simon Cowell paid his respects following the news of his shock death.

The pair grew close after Darius auditioned for Pop Idol back in 2001, while Simon was a judge and he was won over by the Scottish singer’s personality.

The music mogul said in a statement tonight: “I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well.

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with.

“His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends”.

Gareth Gates, who created a strong bond with the singer during his time on Pop Idols, has paid tribute to his beloved friend.

Gareth said in a statement tonight: "I can’t quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing. I’m heartbroken.

"Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend.

"I will miss our chats. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room.

"Goodbye my friend. For ever in my heart."

Rylan Clark said: "Proper sad about Darius."

Radio host Adele Roberts wrote: "This is so sad. Thinking of Darius’ family and friends."

And actor Sanjeev Bhaskar added: "Sad news of Darius’ shockingly untimely passing. He was a guest on The Kumars and couldn’t have been a nicer, warmer guest with a great sense of self deprecation.."

Singer Kavana said: "RIP Darius so sad."

TV and radio presenter Nicki Chapman, who was a judge on Popstars while Darius was a contestant on the show in 2001, tweeted: "There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh.

"A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition on Popstars to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage.

"Thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Liberty X member Michelle Heaton, who also competed on Popstars, tweeted: "So sad... thoughts with Darius family right now x always our Britney."

Her former bandmate Jessica Taylor, whose group was formed on Popstars, tweeted: "I'm so sad. Darius was only 41. He was an absolute gentleman & I know all of us who did Popstars with him will remember him with huge fondness.

"He had a way of bringing us all together & had such a natural warmth about him. Rest in peace lovely man."

Gillian McKeith added: "RIP #Darius Danesh. From Pop Idol to the West End. Fabulous iconic fun loving character and entertainer. Brought a smile and joy to so many."

Vicki Michelle said: "So sad to hear the news that Darius has passed. Such a lovely and talented man and gentleman."

The cause of his death isn't known. However, police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A statement released by his family today reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.

"The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

