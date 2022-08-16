ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.
Earl Of Tyrone has the right profile to land Europe's richest handicap, the Sky Bet Ebor at York. The mile-and-three-quarter event is always an ultra-difficult race for punters, yet Paddy Twomey's Irish raider ticks plenty of boxes and looks thrown in at the weights on recent form. The Robert Moran-owned son of Australia has rattled up three successive victories on good ground, including a big-field handicap at the Curragh over a similar trip.
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
Zak Crawley: Should England opener keep his spot for second Test against South Africa despite wretched run of form?

"We don't necessarily look for consistency with Zak. It's about match-winning performances and being able to do special things." This backing from England assistant coach Paul Collingwood couldn't really have been stronger after Zak Crawley's first-innings nine at Lord's, his sixth single-figure score in Test matches this summer. But is...
Steve Staunton's GAA exploits: 'What a Gaelic footballer he would have been!'

Steve Staunton is best known for his exploits on the soccer field. The Dundalk native played in three World Cups with Ireland and for almost 20 years as a professional in England. His talents also extended to Gaelic games, however. He played underage football for Louth, and before departing cross-channel...
