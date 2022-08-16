Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Friday Tips
Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.
SkySports
Saturday Tips
Earl Of Tyrone has the right profile to land Europe's richest handicap, the Sky Bet Ebor at York. The mile-and-three-quarter event is always an ultra-difficult race for punters, yet Paddy Twomey's Irish raider ticks plenty of boxes and looks thrown in at the weights on recent form. The Robert Moran-owned son of Australia has rattled up three successive victories on good ground, including a big-field handicap at the Curragh over a similar trip.
SkySports
Ebor Handicap preview: John Leeper heads to York looking to end trainer Ed Dunlop's frustrations with feature prize
Win, lose or draw in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday, Ed Dunlop has confirmed that one-time Derby hope John Leeper will race again next season. The four-year-old won two of his first three career starts and was an 8/1 chance for last year's Epsom Classic, but finished down the field behind Adayar.
SkySports
Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes: Highland Princess a popular sprint winner for local trainer John Quinn
Star mare Highfield Princess bagged a second Group One with a blistering sprinting display to take the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York for Jason Hart and John Quinn. The five-year-old won at the highest level for the first time earlier this month in the Prix Maurice De Gheest...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Christophe Soumillon: Ten-time French champion jockey talks Vadeni, Zarkava, Aga Khan split and more!
There is a self-confidence that exudes from star Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon, and if you look at his glittering CV, it is not hard to see why. A 10-time French champion jockey, Soumillon has been making headlines for over 20 years, having ridden the likes of Dalakhani, Zarkava, Thunder Snow, Dylan Thomas and Excelebration, to name a few.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
SkySports
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
GOLF・
SkySports
European Championships: Dina Asher-Smith calls for more research on impact of menstrual cycle on athletes' performance
Dina Asher-Smith called for more research into the impact of the menstrual cycle on sporting performances after booking her place in the 200m final at the European Championships in Munich. In the European Championships 100m final earlier this week, Asher-Smith pulled up around the 60-metre mark before revealing she had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roaring Lion colt on show at Newcastle for Michael Bell team
A double dose of all-weather action on Friday as potential Classic contenders head to Newcastle alongside a competitive card at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7:39 Newcastle - Roaring Lion colt goes for Qatar Racing. A whole host of big-name owners and trainers head to Gosforth Park for the...
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
SkySports
Baaeed unbeaten: Ascot or Arc debate divides racing after William Haggas' star makes it perfect 10 from 10
Ascot or the Arc? That is the question that is likely to dominate conversations in the trackside bars, in stables and on panel shows for many weeks to come between now and October. The racing world is likely to be divided over the issue but the only opinions that matter...
SkySports
Leah Williamson fan Q&A | Who partied hardest after Euro win?!
We caught up with Arsenal and England defender Leah Williamson and put your best fan questions to her. Watch Saturday Social from 9.30am on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
SkySports
Super League: Bevan French adds to hat-trick tally as Wigan nudge Toulouse closer to relegation
Australian try machine Bevan French scored his latest hat-trick in Wigan's 52-6 victory to all but end Toulouse's one-season stint in Super League. French took his season's touchdown tally to 27 as Matty Peet's side returned to winning ways after their shock defeat at Wakefield. Super League fixtures | Standings.
SkySports
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports
Sir Andrew Strauss says England made it 'too easy' for South Africa as Proteas romped to innings win
Sir Andrew Strauss reflects on England's crushing innings defeat to South Africa in the first LV=Insurance Test at Lord's as Ben Stokes' side were thumped inside three days after being rolled for 165 and 149... I think we are all pretty startled to see England fold as quickly as they...
SkySports
England lose first Test against South Africa inside three days as Anrich Nortje stars for Proteas
England tumbled to a first defeat under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as South Africa shredded the hosts for 149 to win the first LV= Insurance Test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's. England fell victim to South Africa's potent bowling attack for the second...
SkySports
Usyk v AJ 2 undercard LIVE! Watch British rising star Ben Whittaker in his second professional fight
British boxing's rising star Ben Whittaker continues his ascent on Saturday night as he faces Petar Nosic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The Olympic silver medallist starred on his professional debut in Bournemouth with an emphatic second-round knockout win over Greg O'Neill.
SkySports
Zak Crawley: Should England opener keep his spot for second Test against South Africa despite wretched run of form?
"We don't necessarily look for consistency with Zak. It's about match-winning performances and being able to do special things." This backing from England assistant coach Paul Collingwood couldn't really have been stronger after Zak Crawley's first-innings nine at Lord's, his sixth single-figure score in Test matches this summer. But is...
SkySports
Steve Staunton's GAA exploits: 'What a Gaelic footballer he would have been!'
Steve Staunton is best known for his exploits on the soccer field. The Dundalk native played in three World Cups with Ireland and for almost 20 years as a professional in England. His talents also extended to Gaelic games, however. He played underage football for Louth, and before departing cross-channel...
Comments / 0