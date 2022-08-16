ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Celebrate diversity this Saturday with the first-ever CBUS Soul Fest!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CBUS Soul Fest is a celebration of Columbus' vibrant and it's happening this Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Riverfront. Bernita Reese, Director of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department joins Good Day Columbus to preview the soulful day ahead alongside Transit Arts and Harmonic Soul.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Food Truck Festival adding heart-healthy element

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, Friday, August 19-21. This year, the festival teamed up with the United Soybean Board to make some of your favorite festival food a bit more heart-healthy. If you have driven on Ohio roadways, you’ve come across...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This adorable pup is a Great Dane and Husky mix. He is about 4 months old. Volunteers at Colony Cats and Dogs said his mother is a Great Dane and his father is a Husky. He will grow up to be a gentle giant as he currently weighs 29 pounds.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 Whitehall teachers receive $750 Meijer shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Summer break is over in Whitehall and one day before students headed back to the classroom, two high school teachers got a surprise shopping spree thanks to Meijer. The grocery store giant is helping teachers across the Midwest with a $750 shopping spree, something that’s...
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person killed in shooting in Westgate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
COLUMBUS, OH

