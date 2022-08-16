Read full article on original website
Related
Judge grants temporary restraining order to withhold Casa Bonita plans
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Attorneys for Casa Bonita raised a red flag, not for sopapillas, but over documents the city released relating to the restaurant’s massive remodel and renovation following a 9NEWS report, and a judge Wednesday agreed to block documents from being released for the time being. Last...
Aurora: Say no to panhandlers
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council advanced Monday launching an educational campaign to discourage residents from giving money to panhandlers. The council discussed the proposal, brought forth by councilmembers Steve Sundberg and Angela Lawson, during its study session. The proposal still will need approval during a regular council meeting, likely next week.
Colorado students question school security plans after Uvalde
AURORA, Colo. — Why didn't police go in? That was the question Leah Abbott had after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May. "It started occurring to me that the same thing could happen here," Abbott said. She’s the mother of twins, Kenzie and Brayden Abbott, who...
Crucial hearing held in deadly Colorado arson case
DENVER — An all-day hearing was held in a Denver courtroom on Friday that could go a long way in determining the outcome of a high-profile murder case. It was August 5, 2020. That's when an early morning fire destroyed a house on Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch. When it was over, five people inside the house were killed, including a two-year-old girl and a six-month-old girl. Police quickly determined that the blaze was intentionally set but the case was completely cold for several months. Until, they say, Google led them to three teenagers: 16-year-old Kevin Bui, 16-year-old Gavin Seymour and a 15-year-old charged as a juvenile. Bui and Seymour are now 18 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men shot near Aurora thrift store
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Aurora on Friday morning. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened at 1070 S. Sable Blvd. around 11 a.m. That's near the intersection with East Mississippi Avenue. There were markers in the parking lot...
2 people wounded in Aurora strip mall parking lot shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Aurora.
Colorado panel begins work on name change for Mount Evans
A Colorado panel is getting ready to take on the most controversial name change in its two-year history: Mount Evans. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which is tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive, decided Thursday that it’s ready to start looking at six proposals for the renaming of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right. But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
RELATED PEOPLE
denverite.com
Developers want to build 104 apartments where Denver’s old Greyhound maintenance building sits in Five Points
The old Greyhound Bus Lines maintenance building at 2450 Curtis Street may be torn down to make way for an apartment complex — if the city doesn’t decide to make the brick warehouse a historic landmark first. Back in June, the Denver firm Craine Architecture submitted plans to...
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor
My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many people who lost homes in Marshall Fire selling land instead of rebuilding
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — More people who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire are deciding not to rebuild. Over 70 lots have been put up for sale in Louisville and Superior so far. Many of these listings are being put on the market now, after families finished clearing...
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Mici Italian opens new location in Centennial
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hours-long Aurora standoff ends with missing fugitive
Police said they were working to arrest a fugitive and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.
Which Denver suburb is home to some of the finest world-class hunting?
Colorado is home to some of the finest world-class hunting in the country, but you might be shocked to discover that you do not have to actually leave the metro area to find it.
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 19-21, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Wildfire smoke from Idaho and Montana moves into Colorado
DENVER — Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest cast a notable blanket of haze over much of northern Colorado on Friday, including over the Denver area. An Air Quality Alert was in place until at least 4 p.m. Friday due to a combination of wildfire smoke and ground ozone.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 5