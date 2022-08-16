DENVER — An all-day hearing was held in a Denver courtroom on Friday that could go a long way in determining the outcome of a high-profile murder case. It was August 5, 2020. That's when an early morning fire destroyed a house on Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch. When it was over, five people inside the house were killed, including a two-year-old girl and a six-month-old girl. Police quickly determined that the blaze was intentionally set but the case was completely cold for several months. Until, they say, Google led them to three teenagers: 16-year-old Kevin Bui, 16-year-old Gavin Seymour and a 15-year-old charged as a juvenile. Bui and Seymour are now 18 years old.

