Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
It's a grind in Volusia County

Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida

The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning

Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in Gulf of Mexico

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone Four has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical system is not expected to be a threat to Florida. Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de...
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

The historic home of a prominent turn-of-the-century Orlandoan has just hit the market. The one-time home of John H. Mooney is for sale in Lake Eola Heights for $1.7 million. Mooney moved to Orlando in 1884 and quickly became a prominent member of the then-nascent city. Mooney helped build up a business district in downtown Orlando at West Pine St. anchoring the area with a piano store. As with all Florida fortunes at the time, Mooney eventually became a rich man by managing citrus groves.
