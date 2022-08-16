Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
WESH
Mom dead after lightning strike outside a Winter Springs elementary school injures 3
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — UPCOMING: A news conference will be held on the lightning strike Friday at 1:30 p.m. WESH 2 will stream above. One person died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300...
WESH
Officials warn visitors at Volusia beaches after 300 jellyfish stings recorded in two days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of swimmers have been stung by jellyfish in the last few days along Volusia County beaches. “We had 360 stings over the last two days,” Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said. Many of the people who warn us about...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Case of West Nile virus identified in Daytona Beach, health officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A human case of West Nile virus was identified in Daytona Beach amid an increase in mosquito-borne diseases across Volusia County, according to the Florida Department of Health. Health officials said most people do not develop any symptoms from the virus, though approximately one out...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's a grind in Volusia County
Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
worldanimalnews.com
New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida
The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
WESH
Officials locate Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: An Iowa woman last seen two weeks ago at Orlando International Airport has been found safe Friday in Indiana, according to her brother. Mike Lint said Star Lint told him she broke her phone, got a new phone and didn't know family was looking for her.
click orlando
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
fox35orlando.com
Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
mynews13.com
Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning
Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
tippnews.com
Podiatric Surgeon Specializing in Nerve Pain, Rearfoot Reconstruction Comes to Celebration FL
CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For people suffering from nerve pain and other complex foot and ankle conditions, there’s a reason to celebrate in Celebration This week, Eric Krznaric, DPM, opened a new clinic for Modern Foot & Ankle at 1530 Celebration Blvd., in Celebration, Florida.
Orlando airport leader wants on-site K-12 school as part of 10-year plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport leadership set big goals for its 10-year discussion — including the possibility of an on-site K-12 school. The Greater Orlando...
fox35orlando.com
Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
click orlando
Reward offered for info after driver killed in shooting, crash on SR-408 in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered after a man was killed when his vehicle was struck by gunfire on State Road 408 in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said on Friday that Crimeline is offering a...
fox35orlando.com
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in Gulf of Mexico
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone Four has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical system is not expected to be a threat to Florida. Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de...
‘Next generation’ Dunkin’ location opening in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new “next generation” Dunkin’ location is opening in Orlando on Friday. The restaurant, which is located at 4115 E. Colonial Drive, features a front-facing bakery case and a specialty taps system for cold beverages, including nitro-infused cold brew. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
‘It was a mess’: Consumer claims sick puppy wasn’t full breed she paid for
OCOEE, Fla. — A local woman contacted Action 9 claiming she paid thousands of dollars for a sick puppy that isn’t even the full breed she expected. Getting a new puppy was something Donna Wood saved up for and thought about for more than a year after her furry companion of 11 years passed away.
orlandoweekly.com
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The historic home of a prominent turn-of-the-century Orlandoan has just hit the market. The one-time home of John H. Mooney is for sale in Lake Eola Heights for $1.7 million. Mooney moved to Orlando in 1884 and quickly became a prominent member of the then-nascent city. Mooney helped build up a business district in downtown Orlando at West Pine St. anchoring the area with a piano store. As with all Florida fortunes at the time, Mooney eventually became a rich man by managing citrus groves.
Comments / 0