Laclede Record
DELORES MAE JOHNSON
Delores Mae Johnson, 93, of Marshfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Colby, Wis. to George and Ella (Koerner) Uhlig. A visitation for Delores Mae Johnson will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Day Funeral Home in Marshfield. Visitation and...
Laclede Record
JAMES RAY “JIMMY’’ HILL JR.
James Ray Hill Jr. “Jimmy,’’ 50, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Lebanon, died Aug. 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born July 15, 1972, in Portland, Ore. to Greg McBride and Carolyn Massey. On Aug. 16, 2020, he married Elizabeth Ricks in Lake Ozark,...
Laclede Record
BARBARA WORLEY
Barbara Worley, 85, of Brownwood, Texas, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born July 4, 1937, in Lebanon. Barbara married Jerry Worley and they had three children, Susan, Lynn, and Tom. Eventually Jerry and Barbara moved to Brookesmith, Texas. She worked at Brownwood Regional Medical Center...
Laclede Record
JAMES ROBERT CLEMENT
James Robert Clement, 95, of Conway, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Schallenberg and his sons, Doyle Clement and Wendell Clement. Arrangements for James Robert Clement are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For...
Laclede Record
VIRGIL H. HARE
Virgil H. Hare, 90, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home near Buffalo. He was born Aug. 16, 1932, to Arthur G. Hare and Janet B. (Cameron) Hare. Virgil graduated with a BS degree from Rockhurst College (Now University) in Kansas City, Mo. and received an MBA from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, Kan. He was employed by the Bendix Corporation, initially at the Kansas City division, and later in the corporate office in Detroit, Mich. Later he worked for the FMC Corporation in Chicago.
Laclede Record
LEASHA SUE PULLEY
Leasha Sue Pulley, 62, of Sedalia, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Sedalia. She was born March 11, 1960, in Lebanon to Leonard Sein and Caroline Goans Collins. Leasha was preceded in death by her mother, Caroline Collins; her stepfather, Barney Collins; her stepmother, DeDe Decker; and...
Laclede Record
EARL JOSEPH HEINTZ
Earl Joseph Heintz, 93, of Conway, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his daughter, Arlene Heintz and his son, Todd Heintz. Arrangements for Earl Joseph Heintz are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
KYTV
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 50 University Heights residents piled into Messiah Lutheran Church in Springfield to speak out against a development company’s plan to rezone four historic homes into commercial business locations. The company, BK&M LLC, which stands for Be Kind and Merciful, held the meeting to gauge...
KYTV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
Three Springfield churches vandalized in one week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A third Springfield church has been hit by vandals this week, with graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the Life.Church Springfield on West Republic Road. “Freedom isn’t free” and an acronym for a profane phrase were spray-painted on the north side of the church, facing James River Freeway. A staffer who was […]
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
KYTV
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic. Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, of Billings, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near Highway N and Farm Road 168. Troopers say McPhetridge drove through a stop sign and hit a car. The crash ejected McPhetridge from his pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
bransontrilakesnews.com
New Reporter Joins Branson Tri-Lakes News
Hello, fellow Ozarkians! Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Chris Carlson, and I am the new reporter at Branson Tri-Lakes News. I was born in Springfield, Missouri back in the days of Polaroids and Pac-Man. As a child my family lived throughout the Midwest, in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and even down in Louisiana. My family moved back to the area in 1992, and I am grateful and proud to call myself a citizen of these beautiful Ozark hills.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
kmmo.com
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
KTTS
Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery
(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: where animal control found this gorgeous Heeler mix puppy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog likely got loose because of his age. He’s just a puppy and he has the extra energy and the voice to prove it since he barked and ran around through most of the interview with animal control!
KYTV
Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keiber, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County home destroyed by fire
A home in Pulaski County is destroyed by fire. The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 17000 block of Lanes End Lane, near Highway Y, in Dixon around 1:00 Thursday afternoon. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
Garth Brooks concert here in the Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge new outdoor arena
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Announced on Wednesday, undoubtedly the the biggest star in country music is coming here to the Ozarks to showcase a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. “Garth Brooks to OPEN the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar...
