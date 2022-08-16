ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

Laclede Record

DELORES MAE JOHNSON

Delores Mae Johnson, 93, of Marshfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Colby, Wis. to George and Ella (Koerner) Uhlig. A visitation for Delores Mae Johnson will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Day Funeral Home in Marshfield. Visitation and...
MARSHFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

JAMES RAY “JIMMY’’ HILL JR.

James Ray Hill Jr. “Jimmy,’’ 50, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Lebanon, died Aug. 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born July 15, 1972, in Portland, Ore. to Greg McBride and Carolyn Massey. On Aug. 16, 2020, he married Elizabeth Ricks in Lake Ozark,...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

BARBARA WORLEY

Barbara Worley, 85, of Brownwood, Texas, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born July 4, 1937, in Lebanon. Barbara married Jerry Worley and they had three children, Susan, Lynn, and Tom. Eventually Jerry and Barbara moved to Brookesmith, Texas. She worked at Brownwood Regional Medical Center...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Laclede Record

JAMES ROBERT CLEMENT

James Robert Clement, 95, of Conway, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Schallenberg and his sons, Doyle Clement and Wendell Clement. Arrangements for James Robert Clement are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For...
CONWAY, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Marshfield, MO
Laclede Record

VIRGIL H. HARE

Virgil H. Hare, 90, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home near Buffalo. He was born Aug. 16, 1932, to Arthur G. Hare and Janet B. (Cameron) Hare. Virgil graduated with a BS degree from Rockhurst College (Now University) in Kansas City, Mo. and received an MBA from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, Kan. He was employed by the Bendix Corporation, initially at the Kansas City division, and later in the corporate office in Detroit, Mich. Later he worked for the FMC Corporation in Chicago.
BUFFALO, MO
Laclede Record

LEASHA SUE PULLEY

Leasha Sue Pulley, 62, of Sedalia, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Sedalia. She was born March 11, 1960, in Lebanon to Leonard Sein and Caroline Goans Collins. Leasha was preceded in death by her mother, Caroline Collins; her stepfather, Barney Collins; her stepmother, DeDe Decker; and...
SEDALIA, MO
Laclede Record

EARL JOSEPH HEINTZ

Earl Joseph Heintz, 93, of Conway, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his daughter, Arlene Heintz and his son, Todd Heintz. Arrangements for Earl Joseph Heintz are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
CONWAY, MO
Asher
KYTV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Three Springfield churches vandalized in one week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A third Springfield church has been hit by vandals this week, with graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the Life.Church Springfield on West Republic Road. “Freedom isn’t free” and an acronym for a profane phrase were spray-painted on the north side of the church, facing James River Freeway. A staffer who was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic. Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, of Billings, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near Highway N and Farm Road 168. Troopers say McPhetridge drove through a stop sign and hit a car. The crash ejected McPhetridge from his pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New Reporter Joins Branson Tri-Lakes News

Hello, fellow Ozarkians! Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Chris Carlson, and I am the new reporter at Branson Tri-Lakes News. I was born in Springfield, Missouri back in the days of Polaroids and Pac-Man. As a child my family lived throughout the Midwest, in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and even down in Louisiana. My family moved back to the area in 1992, and I am grateful and proud to call myself a citizen of these beautiful Ozark hills.
BRANSON, MO
kmmo.com

SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery

(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keiber, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County home destroyed by fire

A home in Pulaski County is destroyed by fire. The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 17000 block of Lanes End Lane, near Highway Y, in Dixon around 1:00 Thursday afternoon. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...

