Roseburg, OR

Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some

EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
EUGENE, OR
Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Roseburg, OR
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
PeaceHealth clinics in Eugene, Springfield vote to unionize

EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. This, in response to issues brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They worked tirelessly through the pandemic. They have been trying to help patients there in the Eugene-Springfield area, and...
EUGENE, OR
Crews set up for Saturday's Relay for Life at South Eugene High School

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening Saturday, the Eugene-Springfield Relay for Life returns to Lane County, bringing people together and raising money for the American Cancer Society. Crews are busy setting up Friday at South Eugene High School. The event begins Saturday at noon on the SEHS track. It runs until...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
EUGENE, OR
3 dead, 1 in critical condition in suspected DUII crash near Riddle

RIDDLE, Ore. — A suspected DUII crash near Riddle left three people dead at the scene and the driver in critical condition. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
RIDDLE, OR
Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard

EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
EUGENE, OR
63-year-old Douglas County man reported missing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Eugene Parks and Open Space wants to hear from you

EUGENE, Ore. — Now's your chance to tell the City of Eugene what you like - and what can be improved - about the city's parks, trails and natural areas. Now through August 31, Eugene Parks and Open Space is seeking community feedback through an online survey. The survey takes 7-10 minutes and the responses are anonymous.
EUGENE, OR
Memorial service held for wildland firefighter killed near Oakridge

A memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan was livestreamed from Hagan's home state of Michigan on August 18, 2022. 27-year-old Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. He was a member of the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew in...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Charitable organizations shine on National Thrift Shop Day

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A concept hundreds of years old is celebrated today. Thrifters on the lookout for bargains aren't the only ones supporting the celebration. It's National Thrift Shop Day, and as prices continue to soar on everyday items, many turn to thrift stores to get the most for their money.
COOS COUNTY, OR

