What The Critics Are Saying About Rollerdrome
Roll7's "Rollerdrome" is now available on PS4, PS5, and Steam (sorry, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S gamers), but it may have skated under the radar for many. Gamers may know indie developer Roll7 for fast-paced skating games, including "OlliOlli World," and "Rollerdrome" follows in the footsteps of Roll7's previous work with its cell-shaded art style and skating gameplay — but with one major change-up. In "Rollerdrome," players are not only equipped with a pair of skates, but also a sizable arsenal of weapons. Gameplay consists of players skating across an arena while using their guns to take out foes with the help of "Max Payne"-esque slow-motion mechanics. Between gunshots, players must pull off skate tricks to build up their score and earn additional ammo.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Gray
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" had critics mostly raving when it was first released. While some contended there were a few downsides to the game, general consensus found that the 100 hours it takes to beat "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" are filled with enough fun to make up for any misgivings along the way. One thing players will find themselves frequently doing is unlocking new characters to add to their team. One of these unlockable characters is the mysterious gunslinger Gray.
Rollerdrome: How To Gain Invincibility
Privat Division's "Rollerdrome" tasks players with skating around maps on rollerblades while gunning enemies down and performing tricks for points and ammo. That sounds like a lot to manage at once, but one of the game's strengths comes with its accessibility. Difficulty in video games has always been a hot...
How To Get Every Ending In Thymesia
"Dishonored" meets "Bloodborne" in "Thymesia," an indie Souls-like ARPG from developer OverBorder Studio and publisher Team17 that puts players in the shoes of a dark assassin uncovering the mysteries of a plague-ridden kingdom. Released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, "Thymesia" follows the story of "Corvus" as he fights to reclaim his memories while harnessing the powers of disease and his raven-like abilities.
Fortnite X Dragon Ball: How To Unlock Goku Skins
Epic Games continues its legendary series of crossovers. Following up on collaborations with WWE, John Cena, and even Eminem, the crossover between "Fortnite" and "Dragon Ball" has officially begun, adding new skins, emotes, and more to the game. "Fortnite" has added four skins based on iconic "Dragon Ball" characters: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. The crossover also adds new "Dragon Ball" locations to the battle royale mode, in addition to the devastating Kamehameha Wave attack.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Client Error
Despite being over a decade old at this point, "Minecraft" is still as popular as ever due to the seemingly infinite possibilities it grants its players. It follows a sandbox formula that many others games can learn from, but because of its age, there are many players who might play the game intermittently and come back every so often between new titles. Unfortunately, those returning from a long hiatus might be greeted with the "Outdated Client" error.
Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Thymesia?
The action role-playing game (ARPG) genre has experienced a huge boom period in recent years. "Elden Ring" is by far the best example of such, being both commercially and critically successful and helping introduce tons of gamers to "Soulslike" games. The success of "Elden Ring" has catapulted a litany of other games into the public eye as well, one of which is "Thymesia," a smaller scale ARPG that uses a fantasy backdrop as a greatly outnumbered protagonist aims to bring balance to an otherwise unbalanced world.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Glamour Your Gear
In massively multiplayer online (MMO) games, there can anywhere from thousands to millions of players participating at any given time. When in such a massive crowd, it's only natural to want to stand out. Some people achieve this by changing the color of their avatar's clothes, or wearing a sign of status, such as an exclusive skin or costly cosmetic from an in-game store. "Final Fantasy 14" approaches this desire to distinguish one's character in quite a few ways, even granting players the ability to Glamour their gear.
Why Fans Think Death Stranding Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was one of the most anticipated games to date, as evidenced by the massive number of views its reveal trailer received. This popularity was partly due to the legendary Hideo Kojima, who previously directed the beloved "Metal Gear" series, spearheading the project. Naturally, fans were excited to see what else he had to offer. Development for "Death Stranding" began after Kojima's messy split from Konami, which led him to form his own company to create a brand new IP.
Apex Legends Fan Discovers Possible Unseen Intro
With Season 14 of "Apex Legends" now underway, not only are there changes to Kings Canyon, but the new character Vantage has also officially made her debut. The Season 14 update is proving to be a hit with fans too, considering "Apex Legends" regularly caters to over 400,000 players daily on Steam alone. That said, "Apex Legends" is doing great despite #NoApexAugust was trending with "Apex Legends" players only a month before Season 14 began. But despite the player boycott over quality issues within the title, it seems the tides of new content have flowed to "Apex Legends," and it would appear players are sated enough by the latest additions to the game.
How To Merge Your Overwatch Console And PC Accounts
"Overwatch 2" is almost here and many fans have been surprised to learn that it isn't coming out in addition to the original "Overwatch," but rather is replacing it. The transition is bringing a lot of new features, such as story missions and the new PvP map-type called "Push," but it's also trying to keep all the things that made its predecessor great. Blizzard is also making an effort to ensure that its players are going to be able to keep their old skins, sprays and various other items. This means that "Overwatch" players will be able to start "Overwatch 2" with all of their swag still intact. New generations of consoles have come out between these releases, however, and many fans who have been sticking to their old PS4 or Xbox One in order to keep their profile might want to be able to play this new game on a new system. PC players may also want to be able to move their information to a console, for example.
Splatoon 3: What Bonuses Do Returning Players Get?
After years spent wondering whether fans would ever get to play "Splatoon 3," the game is finally releasing on Switch September 9. Prospective Inklings and Octolings everywhere eagerly anticipate its release — readying themselves for some paint shooting action. Some players may even find themselves looking into how to play the "Splatoon 3" Splatfest world premiere which will take place on August 27, ahead of the game's launch.
Thymesia: The Best Tips To Beat Odur In Sea Of Trees
"Thymesia" is a new Souls-like action-RPG from indie developer OverBorder Studio that looks to combine all of the creepiest things in "Dark Souls" with fast-paced combat centered around a unique plague-based weapon system. Taking on the role of the masked character Corvus, players must use disease as a weapon in order to battle their way through a gothic kingdom full of mysterious enemies and grotesque monsters, motivated by the pursuit to uncover Corvus' forgotten past. While many reviewers have reported it only takes about 10 hours or so to beat the campaign, others have found that the title can easily grow a lot longer.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Collector's Edition: What's Included?
"A Plague Tale: Requiem," the sequel to the hit indie stealth game about the plague, releases on Oct. 18, 2022. The story follows brother and sister Amicia and Hugo as they try to evade capture as well as avoiding the plague in the fantasy title. Like many big releases, "A Plague Tale: Requiem" has a collector's edition that any fan of the series would want to get their hands on. The game is launching as part of Xbox Game Pass, but that version won't include any of the special items the collector's edition features.
Why God Of War Has Other Games Running Scared
The "God of War" franchise has gone through quite a transformation in recent years. 2018's sequel/soft reboot brought the series to new heights by focusing on the relationship between Kratos, the titular god of war, and his young son, Atreus. Critics and audiences alike were mesmerized by the new game's intricate combat and a fantastic story that spanned multiple realms and mythologies. It's not surprise that fans wanted more, and so it wasn't too long before a full-fledged sequel was announced in the form of "God of War Ragnarok." And judging from recent reports, it seems as though fans aren't the only ones waiting for the next "God of War" game with bated breath — a number of video game publishers may also be biding their time until the sequel is out in the world.
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
GTA 6 Leaker Hints At Major DLC Plans
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is still likely a long way off. Rockstar finally confirmed what we'd all suspected and announced earlier this year that it was in development, but it certainly won't be releasing in 2022. Until then, fans are eagerly soaking up any rumors, spoilers, and leaks they can about the upcoming game. The latest of these leaks seems to indicate that, despite being in the middle of working on "GTA 6," Rockstar is already looking ahead to the future of the game. It appears there are already major DLCs planned to expand the world of "GTA 6."
DNF Duel: How To Successfully Play As Dragon Knight
"Dungeon Fighter Online" was one of the free-to-play games that made the most money in 2019, and the existence of spinoff title "DNF Duel" points to its continued popularity. Rather than a side-scrolling MORPG, "DNF Duel" is a fully-realized fighting game thanks to the contributions of veteran developer Arc System Works. The studio even gave the entry visuals similar to its hugely successful "Guilty Gear: Strive."
Boyfriend Dungeon: Everything Added In The Secret Weapons Update
The unique and playful indie dungeon crawler and dating sim "Boyfriend Dungeon" has seen great success since it was originally released as a surprise during the Aug. 2021 Indie World Showcase. Now, its fans have been granted additional content, giving them even more reason to celebrate. Though it received rave...
