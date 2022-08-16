Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Cheat Maker Slams Bungie's Latest Lawsuit
It's been a few years since Bungie and Activision split, but that hasn't kept Bungie from making headlines. Sony's purchase of Bungie had the internet going wild following its announcement, and that merger will likely aid Bungie's primary intellectual property, "Destiny," as it sets its sights on Hollywood. More recently,...
Forspoken's New Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
MultiVersus Mods May Be No More
"MutiVersus" launched its open beta in July, and since then, it's received no shortage of attention. The game has attracted fighting game fans and has already replaced "Smash Bros." in a big way by taking its place at EVO this year. It's also received love from the modding community, taking the already bizarre concept of characters from numerous fictional worlds duking it out and making it even weirder. There are mods for new skins, there are mods for new characters, and even some mods that have embraced the "Smash Bros." comparison – bringing a little taste of Nintendo to "MutiVersus."
GTA 6 Leaker Hints At Major DLC Plans
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is still likely a long way off. Rockstar finally confirmed what we'd all suspected and announced earlier this year that it was in development, but it certainly won't be releasing in 2022. Until then, fans are eagerly soaking up any rumors, spoilers, and leaks they can about the upcoming game. The latest of these leaks seems to indicate that, despite being in the middle of working on "GTA 6," Rockstar is already looking ahead to the future of the game. It appears there are already major DLCs planned to expand the world of "GTA 6."
MultiVersus' New Release Date Is Sooner Than You Think
Although Play First Games' platform fighter, "Multiversus," is still in its infancy, it has already attracted a sizable player count through its open beta testing. According to tracker.gg, the "Multiversus" Open Beta has brought in over 11 million players to experience the Warner Bros. character brawler. There's a chance this number will grow even higher, as leaks suggest Player First Games has a ton of new additions planned for "Multiversus." For example, recent leaks hint at some additional iconic characters joining the roster, such as DC's Joker, Daenerys from "Game of Thrones," and Eleven from "Stranger Things."
Boyfriend Dungeon: Everything Added In The Secret Weapons Update
The unique and playful indie dungeon crawler and dating sim "Boyfriend Dungeon" has seen great success since it was originally released as a surprise during the Aug. 2021 Indie World Showcase. Now, its fans have been granted additional content, giving them even more reason to celebrate. Though it received rave...
How To Get Every Ending In Thymesia
"Dishonored" meets "Bloodborne" in "Thymesia," an indie Souls-like ARPG from developer OverBorder Studio and publisher Team17 that puts players in the shoes of a dark assassin uncovering the mysteries of a plague-ridden kingdom. Released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, "Thymesia" follows the story of "Corvus" as he fights to reclaim his memories while harnessing the powers of disease and his raven-like abilities.
We Finally Know When Death Stranding Is Coming To Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was released back in 2019 and quickly won praise from critics for its unique concept and innovative gameplay mechanics. The first game from prolific creator Hideo Kojima after his split with Konami, "Death Stranding" was highly anticipated by fans who quickly dove into its mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Being a Kojima game, it featured an incredibly complex story and countless secrets to uncover. At the time of its release, it was also a game exclusive to the PlayStation. Only PS4 users got to enjoy the up to 100 hours of gameplay and experience Kojima's latest vision.
Why God Of War Has Other Games Running Scared
The "God of War" franchise has gone through quite a transformation in recent years. 2018's sequel/soft reboot brought the series to new heights by focusing on the relationship between Kratos, the titular god of war, and his young son, Atreus. Critics and audiences alike were mesmerized by the new game's intricate combat and a fantastic story that spanned multiple realms and mythologies. It's not surprise that fans wanted more, and so it wasn't too long before a full-fledged sequel was announced in the form of "God of War Ragnarok." And judging from recent reports, it seems as though fans aren't the only ones waiting for the next "God of War" game with bated breath — a number of video game publishers may also be biding their time until the sequel is out in the world.
How To Get Digimon Survive's True Ending
"Digimon Survive," Bandai Namco's strategy-RPG-meets-visual-novel, has finally been released. "Digimon Survive" features multiple finales that. while not the most bizarre alternate endings in an RPG, still warrant some thought. To unlock the game's true ending, players must focus on a specific character during their time in the game. Players will also need to have already started a playthrough in the title's New Game Plus mode, which means they'll already have had to beat the 40-hour RPG at least once.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Thymesia?
The action role-playing game (ARPG) genre has experienced a huge boom period in recent years. "Elden Ring" is by far the best example of such, being both commercially and critically successful and helping introduce tons of gamers to "Soulslike" games. The success of "Elden Ring" has catapulted a litany of other games into the public eye as well, one of which is "Thymesia," a smaller scale ARPG that uses a fantasy backdrop as a greatly outnumbered protagonist aims to bring balance to an otherwise unbalanced world.
Alone In The Dark Leak Has Fans Going Wild
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The original "Alone in the Dark" released in 1992 to praise from critics and love from fans. It is still remembered today as one of the best and most influential horror games of all time. It has received several sequels over the years, some which were considered solid follow-ups and others which are best left forgotten. It also received an infamous movie adaptation that is often ranked as one of the worst live-action video game movies ever made. The series has been in need of fresh blood for quite some time, and now, a series of leaks have revealed the existence of a new installment.
The Next Borderlands May Arrive Sooner Than You Think
There doesn't seem to be any word on when "Borderlands 4" may be announced by Gearbox but that doesn't mean fans won't have some opportunities to return to the franchise in the near future. It's been reported that a "Borderlands" film is currently in the works with Eli Roth set to direct. Further, it was just revealed that a new "Borderlands" game will arrive in just a couple short months.
Apex Legends Fan Discovers Possible Unseen Intro
With Season 14 of "Apex Legends" now underway, not only are there changes to Kings Canyon, but the new character Vantage has also officially made her debut. The Season 14 update is proving to be a hit with fans too, considering "Apex Legends" regularly caters to over 400,000 players daily on Steam alone. That said, "Apex Legends" is doing great despite #NoApexAugust was trending with "Apex Legends" players only a month before Season 14 began. But despite the player boycott over quality issues within the title, it seems the tides of new content have flowed to "Apex Legends," and it would appear players are sated enough by the latest additions to the game.
Rollerdrome: How To Gain Invincibility
Privat Division's "Rollerdrome" tasks players with skating around maps on rollerblades while gunning enemies down and performing tricks for points and ammo. That sounds like a lot to manage at once, but one of the game's strengths comes with its accessibility. Difficulty in video games has always been a hot...
Rollerdrome: How To Unlock Out For Blood Mode
"Rollerdrome" is a brand new third-person shooter that dares to ask the question: What if "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" had guns? The game is set in the year 2030, when a new bloodsport forces its competitors to battle to the death. The protagonist, Kara Hassan, must roller skate her way around numerous armed enemies, perform tricks in order to dodge their attacks, and then retaliate with deadly accuracy. The game was first announced during Sony's 2022 State of Play, and while it doesn't seem that Xbox Series X|S players will get to partake in the derby-themed action, PlayStation and PC players have been watching the game with enthusiasm. Early critical reviews for "Rollerdrome" seem positive as well.
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Gray
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" had critics mostly raving when it was first released. While some contended there were a few downsides to the game, general consensus found that the 100 hours it takes to beat "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" are filled with enough fun to make up for any misgivings along the way. One thing players will find themselves frequently doing is unlocking new characters to add to their team. One of these unlockable characters is the mysterious gunslinger Gray.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Server Error
With hundreds of millions months of monthly players even today, over a decade since its 2009 release without a sequel to boot, the creative sandbox adventure title "Minecraft" has proven to be a mainstay in the world of gaming. That being said, no game is perfect. A recent "Minecraft" update reminded players of this fact. More specifically, many gamers have run into an "Outdated Server" error. The good news is, fixing the error that comes with the most recent "Minecraft" update is doable.
Splatoon 3: What Bonuses Do Returning Players Get?
After years spent wondering whether fans would ever get to play "Splatoon 3," the game is finally releasing on Switch September 9. Prospective Inklings and Octolings everywhere eagerly anticipate its release — readying themselves for some paint shooting action. Some players may even find themselves looking into how to play the "Splatoon 3" Splatfest world premiere which will take place on August 27, ahead of the game's launch.
