NFL preseason games should be a hotbed for experimental broadcast changes. What are three changes that could interest fans?. Sports media is usually a breeding ground for cutting-edge broadcast presentations or technology. From being the first major sports league to use the SkyCam to innovative presentations each year, the National Football League continues to keep fans entertained. But, there can always be more ways to engage casual fans. If the NFL and their partner channels want fans’ feedback on broadcast changes, the preseason is the best time to do it.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO