ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Three changes to make NFL preseason broadcasts better

NFL preseason games should be a hotbed for experimental broadcast changes. What are three changes that could interest fans?. Sports media is usually a breeding ground for cutting-edge broadcast presentations or technology. From being the first major sports league to use the SkyCam to innovative presentations each year, the National Football League continues to keep fans entertained. But, there can always be more ways to engage casual fans. If the NFL and their partner channels want fans’ feedback on broadcast changes, the preseason is the best time to do it.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy