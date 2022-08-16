ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Beast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Recovered Quadriplegic Swimming From Alcatraz to San Francisco

A Chicago man rendered quadriplegic after an accident two decades ago is doing something Friday that was once unimaginable: He's swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco to raise awareness for his foundation. Robert Heitz was 22 in 2003 when he dove off a boat on Lake Michigan into a sandbar...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Hotels#Dog Walker#Sfgate
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peters bakery

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page. The bakery...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area shelters overloaded with rabbits

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area animal shelters are overloaded with rabbits this summer and many bunnies are in need of foster families and forever homes. “Rescued, adorable and lonely bunnies in the Bay Area desperately need your help. Opening your home to a rescued rabbit is an act of kindness that will […]
OAKLAND, CA
Government Technology

Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area

(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender

Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
OAKLAND, CA

