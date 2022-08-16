Read full article on original website
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore rabbit rescue group overwhelmed with too many abandoned rabbits
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A Livermore rescue group is asking community help to adopt or foster more bunnies. Local animal shelters and rescues in the East Bay are "facing an unprecedented number of abandoned rabbits, many at high risk," East Bay Rabbit Rescue wrote on a Facebook post. For every rabbit...
KTVU FOX 2
Extended interview: Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail
A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother last weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive interview what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it. In this extended interview he elaborates on his state of mind and says he was intoxicated.
Daily Beast
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
KTVU FOX 2
Cellphone helps San Francisco firefighters rescue woman
Firefighters in San Francisco are crediting mobile technology for a rescue. It's a piece of technology we all walk around with every day, and now first responders are using mobile technology to lead them to people who need help.
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
NBC Bay Area
Recovered Quadriplegic Swimming From Alcatraz to San Francisco
A Chicago man rendered quadriplegic after an accident two decades ago is doing something Friday that was once unimaginable: He's swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco to raise awareness for his foundation. Robert Heitz was 22 in 2003 when he dove off a boat on Lake Michigan into a sandbar...
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
KTVU FOX 2
Caught in act, suspect in catalytic theft try freed by San Francisco cops
SAN FRANCISCO - It seemed like a slam dunk. Witnesses saw a catalytic converter theft in progress and called the cops. They came quick. Case closed? Well, not quite. It happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in San Francisco's Richmond District. Surveillance video shows a man backing a stolen Honda...
The Only Way For Some People To Stay In San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peters bakery
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page. The bakery...
Bay Area shelters overloaded with rabbits
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area animal shelters are overloaded with rabbits this summer and many bunnies are in need of foster families and forever homes. “Rescued, adorable and lonely bunnies in the Bay Area desperately need your help. Opening your home to a rescued rabbit is an act of kindness that will […]
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': 25 DJs unite for a San Francisco abortion rights fundraiser
All of the proceeds will go toward abortion rights groups.
SFist
Did You Know There Was an Internment Camp For Suspected Japanese Spies During WWII on San Francisco Property?
The internment camps in California and elsewhere that housed primarily Japanese Americans following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and subsequent wartime paranoia were mostly in far-flung locales. But one camp specifically for "enemy aliens" was on San Francisco property, next to a municipal golf course just south of the city proper.
KTVU FOX 2
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. Officers pulled surveillance video from the train to identify a suspect and arrest 21-year Ludwin Mazan of San Francisco.
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
kalw.org
Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender
Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco firefighters credit mobile technology in Fort Funston rescue
SAN FRANCISCO - Firefighters in San Francisco are crediting mobile technology for a rescue. It's a piece of technology that most people walk around with every day, and now first responders are using it to lead them to people who need help. Fort Funston in San Francisco is a beautiful...
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
