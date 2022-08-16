Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Teresa Arredondo is the power behind Santa Maria's ArtCraft Paint, Inc.
Teresa Arredondo's story is neither glamorous or sparkling. She wasn’t born to rich parents and does not have famous relatives. Her father was assassinated when she was 5 years old, and she only finished elementary school. She came to the U.S. when she was 15, worked as a farmworker,...
Lompoc Record
Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh
Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
Lompoc Record
Solvang's New Frontiers Marketplace to pledge 5% of daily sales to therapeutic riding program
New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang will pledge 5% of total daily sales made between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to benefit the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program. SYVTRP is a local nonprofit, founded in 1990 by Mary Ann Evans, which provides equine-assisted activities to children and adults...
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
Lompoc Record
The 2022 high school football season features a monumental shift in the landscape
The high school football landscape has been constantly in motion over the last decade, with competitive equity driving much of the change. The 2022 season, though, may feature the biggest one-year shift this century. This season will look much different than the last. The main move behind the new feel...
Lompoc Record
Volunteers give cancer patients a Day of Hope in Santa Maria
Teams of volunteers wearing bright orange vests fanned out through Santa Maria and Orcutt early Wednesday morning to sell copies of a special edition newspaper in an annual fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients. “Today’s Day of Hope events went off really well,” said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy...
Lompoc Record
Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group
An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
Lompoc Record
Los Alamos Old Days grand marshal Mike Farris ready for celebration
Mike Farris and the little town of Los Alamos are gearing up for the 76th annual Los Alamos Old Days celebration to be held Sept. 23-25. Farris, a retired software quality engineer, will serve as grand marshal of the Old Days parade. He is delighted, he said, that the Los...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby on Nov. 8 after city officials on Wednesday released the official candidate list for the upcoming general election. Osborne and Mosby previously ran against each other in 2018, with Osborne winning the mayor's seat. She was reelected in...
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara Vintners Festival returning for 38th year at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang
The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 70 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings. This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa...
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez football: Coming off 8-3 season, Pirates open vs. Atascadero
Santa Ynez was close to winning a league championship in 2021. The Pirates went 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the Pacific View League, a 25-19 loss to eventual champ Buena the only thing in their way. What will 2022 look like for the Santa Ynez football team? Well, quite a...
Lompoc Record
Preseason All-Area Team: Who will be the All-Area MVP later this year? We try to predict the future
After every season, the Times publishes its All-Area football team, selecting the All-Area MVP, some other awards and the First and Second teams. With the high school football season here, it's time to predict who might be collecting those honors in December. We'll look at the top returning players on the Central Coast.
Lompoc Record
Agreement OK’d for five-story mixed-use project for downtown Santa Maria
A development agreement that will allow Vernon Property Group LLC to construct a five-story, mixed-use building on the southeast corner of Main Street and Broadway was approved Tuesday night by the Santa Maria City Council. The council voted 4-1, with Carlos Escobedo dissenting, to approve the agreement for a project...
