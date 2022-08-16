ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh

Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Volunteers give cancer patients a Day of Hope in Santa Maria

Teams of volunteers wearing bright orange vests fanned out through Santa Maria and Orcutt early Wednesday morning to sell copies of a special edition newspaper in an annual fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients. “Today’s Day of Hope events went off really well,” said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group

An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
ORCUTT, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby on Nov. 8 after city officials on Wednesday released the official candidate list for the upcoming general election. Osborne and Mosby previously ran against each other in 2018, with Osborne winning the mayor's seat. She was reelected in...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Agreement OK’d for five-story mixed-use project for downtown Santa Maria

A development agreement that will allow Vernon Property Group LLC to construct a five-story, mixed-use building on the southeast corner of Main Street and Broadway was approved Tuesday night by the Santa Maria City Council. The council voted 4-1, with Carlos Escobedo dissenting, to approve the agreement for a project...
SANTA MARIA, CA

