I Hate The Homies Episode 13 “I Apologize”

By I Hate The Homies
92Q
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpN3x_0hJPDqwp00


GRIFF is filming a movie so the guys had to switch things up and the hijinks took place but the homies are settled with another dope episode of I Hate The Homies . The Deshaun Watson saga continues with the Cleveland Browns QB apologizing to the women affected in the controversy surrounding him. Was this a publicity stunt?

Kevin Durant gives the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum: Fire the coach and GM or trade him. What will happen? Serena Williams retires, the “3 minute drill” and more.

ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

