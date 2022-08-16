Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
Avatar Removed From Disney+ Ahead of Re-Release
The biggest movie of all time has suddenly been removed from the Disney+ streaming lineup. Avatar, from director James Cameron, broke records after it was released in 2009, and spawned a franchise that will eventually consist of five feature films. This December will see the first Avatar sequel hit theaters, with an Avatar re-release planned on the big screen before that. It seems like Avatar is more popular now than it has been in a decade, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Disney remove it from its roster.
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reviews - What Are Critics Saying?
Dragon Ball Super is a series that needs little introduction. The hit anime made its debut years ago, and after a long break from the spotlight, it is returning to theaters stateside this weekend with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The big movie promises to kickstart the shonen fandom once more following its successful launch in Japan. And with just days to go before the film goes live, we're rounding up everything the critics have to say about the flick.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
How Beast Brought the Lion to Set
Beast is hitting theatres tonight and will see Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries, and Iyana Halley as a family who is being hunted by a massive lion. The new thriller was directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest) and currently has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the folks involved with the film, and they talked about bringing the lion to life.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Announced
A new, original story starring the one and only Cal Kestis is on the way as Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel by author Sam Maggs and published by Del Rey that is set between the events of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It is set to release on March 7, 2023.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion and Extended Edition Get Peacock Premiere Date
Streaming service Peacock is home to a number of beloved Universal Pictures titles, and with Jurassic World Dominion having just landed on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, fans have wondered when it could premiere on the streaming service, with that premiere date having been unveiled. Next month, not only will fans be able to watch the theatrical edition of Jurassic World Dominion, but also the all-new extended edition, which contains 14 minutes of additional footage incorporated back into the narrative, as well as Peacock hosting other behind-the-scenes features. Both versions of Jurassic World Dominion will premiere on the service on September 2nd.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Creates Frieza With Bodypaint
It's a great time to be a Frieza fan. Dragon Ball Super recently brought back the alien despot in the final chapter of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, with the long-time Shonen villain sporting a brand new transformation. With the manga going on hiatus, one fan has celebrated the alien responsible for the destruction of Planet Vegeta by bringing Frieza to life using some wild bodypaint. As Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters, the amount of news for the Z-Fighters is in the atmosphere.
ComicBook
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why Quentin Tarantino Refused to Cast Her in Kill Bill
Actor Michelle Yeoh has been a martial-arts legend for decades whose work has inspired countless audiences, with Quentin Tarantino being one of the most vocal champions of her work. Despite that praise, Tarantino opted not to enlist Yeoh's talents into his Kill Bill films, which initially disappointed the performer, though she revealed that it was because he didn't think audiences would believe Uma Thurman could take her down. Even though that collaboration never ended up happening, Yeoh recalled that a conversation with him earlier in her career inspired her to return to acting, despite suffering a potentially devastating injury.
ComicBook
Bodies Bodies Bodies Director Halina Reijn on Crafting the Millennial Murder-Mystery
The murder-mystery is one of the most timeless storytelling structures, as it blends together a variety of human emotions with disturbing deaths when characters are forced to discover the identity of an unknown killer. While Bodies Bodies Bodies is a riff on that familiar premise, to the point that its title honors a party game in the vein of Werewolf or Mafia in which a secret killer "murders" fellow partygoers, it injects an authentic yet satirical sensibility about the TikTok generation. Dutch director Halina Reijn was tasked with not only honoring the time-honored story structure, but also immersing herself in Gen Z to organically explore how such characters would react to the outlandish situation they finds themselves in. Bodies Bodies bodies is out now in theaters.
ComicBook
Hulu Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Shojo Series Ever
Anime hasn't been shy about its takeover outside of Japan, and the industry has no reason to hide its strides. Though once a niche market, anime has become a global passion for millions of fans, and big companies are taking notice. From Disney to Netflix and Sony, major entertainment brands are investing in anime. And now, Hulu is bringing one of the industry's greatest shojo series to its catalog at last.
ComicBook
The Midnight Club First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix revealed the first look at The Midnight Club. Vanity Fair shared some images from the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel is getting its own adaptation. Mike Flanagan is handling this effort and been hyping it on social media for a while now. Longtime fans of the author have something to celebrate as there will be other Pike nods throughout The Midnight Club. Flanagan isn't running everything here though. Other directors handling this series include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Things get rolling on Netflix October 7th. Check out the first look for yourself down below!
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
ComicBook
First Look at Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2
The sleuthing world of Sherlock Holmes expanded in 2020, when Netflix released Enola Holmes, a film focused on the famous detective's younger sister. This streaming project brought Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown into the titular role, while The Witcher's Henry Cavill followed in the footsteps of fellow superhero actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. by playing Sherlock. Despite flying under the radar for many, Enola Holmes impressed with critics, garnering a certified fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the first film was enough to green light a sequel, which has now debuted its first look.
ComicBook
HBO Max Subscribers Are Panicking After Confirmation More Shows Are Getting Pulled
HBO Max stunned subscribers with a sudden announcement on Wednesday night when they confirmed that a ton of new shows are set to leave the service....at the end of the week. Among the titles confirmed to be leaving are a slew of shows developed exclusively for HBO Max, meaning that there will be no other way to watch many of them once they exit the service. Among the shows and movies confirmed to be leaving HBO Max at the end of the week are Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Dinner with Herve, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and Uncle Grandpa.
ComicBook
Marvel Nabs Two Toy of the Year Awards, Including an Adorable LEGO Set
Marvel has been on a roll with all quadrants of their business. On the studio front they have been on a streak for over ten years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing up. They usually get nominated for awards every season and it seems that on the toy front it's no different. The company just recently won an award for toy of the year for two of their offerings. Marvel won Construction Toy of the Year with their I Am Groot LEGO set and Doll of the Year for their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collectible Dolls. This is no small feat for a comic book company and m definitely has to do with the viability of their studio offerings.
ComicBook
HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal
The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
ComicBook
HBO Max Tries to Stop The Bleeding With a 40% Discount on Subscriptions
HBO Max is in a bit of a tailspin. Since shelving the Batgirl movie earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery has been going on a cost-cutting and restructuring rampage that has included layoffs and tons of cancelled shows. At this point, you might be wondering whether or not you should cancel your subscription. Perhaps you already have. Maybe you were thinking about subscribing to watch the upcoming House of the Dragon Game of Thrones prequel series but the shakeup at HBO Max has put you off. If this is the case, Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping that you will weather the storm with a discount deal that offers as much as 40% off a subscription if you pre-pay for a full year.
ComicBook
Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.
