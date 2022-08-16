ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 10

MAGAts eat shit
3d ago

Might as well just round up some randos on the street his curriculum isn’t gonna get those kids anywhere but McDonalds anyway.

Reply
9
Janet B
3d ago

Teachers should boycott. Thousands of dollars in bonus for DeSantis favorites to educate and prepare our kids for their future? Are there no teacher's unions in Florida?

Reply(1)
5
Frank Thomas
3d ago

This guy thinks these Veterans First Responders.Want to get into a classroom with this generation of kids.... Really?

Reply
5
Related
altoday.com

Ron DeSantis: New legislation coming next year to grow Florida’s teaching workforce

New legislation is being proposed for the 2023 legislative session to expand Florida’s teaching workforce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. Three new legislative proposals the legislature will consider next year, he said, include a recruitment initiative to hire retired military veterans and first responders as teachers, the creation of an apprenticeship program for existing teachers who mentor aspiring teachers, and a new scholarship program for K-12 teachers interested in teaching dual enrollment high school courses.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ron DeSantis announces 20 charged for voter fraud in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican, announced on Thursday that 20 people in his state have been charged with voter fraud. Most of those charged hailed from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade counties and voted in 2020 despite being prohibited from voting due to convictions of murder or sexual assault, DeSantis revealed. Voter fraud is a third-degree felony in Florida, and those convicted of it could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years behind bars.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
New Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant

BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
10NEWS

Dept. of Education votes unanimously to allow veterans to teach in Florida schools

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Thousands of teachers are needed to fill classroom vacancies across the state. To fill that need, Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting military veterans. Through the Military Veterans Certification Pathway program, veterans will now be able to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree if they meet the following requirements:
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent

The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL education officials approve military vet teaching pathway; DeSantis and Diaz on the defensive

Quality Journalism for Critical Times State education officials Wednesday approved a new rule to allow military veterans who meet certain qualifications to head a Florida classroom without receiving a bachelor’s degree, though thousands of teachers are required to get a four-year college degree. In this case, a veteran with a military background would be under the guidance of an experienced […] The post FL education officials approve military vet teaching pathway; DeSantis and Diaz on the defensive appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Teachers#State Of Florida#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.

Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
FLORIDA STATE
Motherly

Major Florida school district implements new rules that severely limit kids’ access to books

It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy