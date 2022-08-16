Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican, announced on Thursday that 20 people in his state have been charged with voter fraud. Most of those charged hailed from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade counties and voted in 2020 despite being prohibited from voting due to convictions of murder or sexual assault, DeSantis revealed. Voter fraud is a third-degree felony in Florida, and those convicted of it could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years behind bars.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO