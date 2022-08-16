ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

MLive.com

College football-bound QB leads Portage Northern into 2022

PORTAGE, MI – With a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, Cane Mack looks like a college football quarterback, and he’s well on his way to becoming one after accepting a scholarship offer from Wayne State in late July. But one thing that has eluded the future Division II signal caller...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Hillsdale hopes Fort Custer trip helps build something special

HILLSDALE -- The Hillsdale Hornets spent the first practices of August at camp. While a lot of football teams opened fall practices on their own home fields, the Hornets were at Fort Custer in Battle Creek to work on team unity. “There’s no cell phones, no parents, no friends, just...
HILLSDALE, MI
MLive.com

Springport growing in Year 2 under Matt Rohde

SPRINGPORT -- Matt Rohde didn’t have much time to get settled in during the summer of 2021 when he was named head coach at Springport. With just weeks to go before the start of camp, he had to hustle just to get everything set for the Spartans to have any kind of an offseason program.
SPRINGPORT, MI
WLNS

Okemos and Charlotte having teacher troubles

OKEMOS, CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Okemos and Charlotte Public Schools are facing troubles when it comes to teachers. For Okemos, the district is still working with the Okemos Education Association (OEA) to create a contract for teachers. Okemos Superintendent John Hood sent out a statement two days ago showing what the board has proposed […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker dives into world of NFTs

EAST LANSING – Third-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has already shown a mastery of building a high-level college football team and beating Michigan. Now he’s showing he’s on the forefront of something else, too: NFTs. Tucker released a set of NFTs this month, dubbed NFTuck, allowing...
EAST LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we can expect storms. Then we talk about the top trending stories for Friday, including a new sandwich option at a popular fast food chain, a “miracle” panda cub, and what type of diamond is surging in popularity. Plus we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Weather: Friday will be sunny, but heavy rain coming this weekend for Dream Cruise

After Friday's sunny skies and temperatures topping at 87 degrees, the weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday. Woodward Dream Cruise participants and cities like Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor and Benton Harbor will potentially experience lightning, up to one inch of isolated large hail, isolated wind gusts and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI

