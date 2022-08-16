Read full article on original website
MLive.com
College football-bound QB leads Portage Northern into 2022
PORTAGE, MI – With a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, Cane Mack looks like a college football quarterback, and he’s well on his way to becoming one after accepting a scholarship offer from Wayne State in late July. But one thing that has eluded the future Division II signal caller...
MLive.com
Hillsdale hopes Fort Custer trip helps build something special
HILLSDALE -- The Hillsdale Hornets spent the first practices of August at camp. While a lot of football teams opened fall practices on their own home fields, the Hornets were at Fort Custer in Battle Creek to work on team unity. “There’s no cell phones, no parents, no friends, just...
MLive.com
Springport growing in Year 2 under Matt Rohde
SPRINGPORT -- Matt Rohde didn’t have much time to get settled in during the summer of 2021 when he was named head coach at Springport. With just weeks to go before the start of camp, he had to hustle just to get everything set for the Spartans to have any kind of an offseason program.
MLive.com
Top recruits: DeWitt lineman Matthew Nehf focused on being a leader ahead of final season before heading to CMU
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Each weekday, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look at DeWitt lineman Matthew Nehf, a Central Michigan commit who hopes to be more of a leader in his final year with the Panthers.
MLive.com
Michigan State WR Germie Bernard set to see field as true freshman
EAST LANSING – When Germie Bernard signed with Michigan State as its final recruit of the 2022 class, Mel Tucker said he believed the wide receiver can be a “difference maker” for the Spartans. Seven months later, nothing seems to have changed his or anyone else’s mind....
Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears changes mind on Overtime Elite decision, returns to Joliet West (Illinois)
One of the nation’s top-ranked basketball recruits is returning home for his senior year. Jeremy Fears, a Michigian State commit who had declared his intention to play for Overtime Elite this season, took to Twitter and announced he will return to his hometown school Joliet West (Illinois). Fears, ...
MLive.com
With edge in backup QB competition, Michigan State’s Noah Kim staying ready
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne is firmly established as Michigan State’s starting quarterback but there’s uncertainty about the depth behind him. With the Sept. 2 season opener against Western Michigan now a little more than two weeks away, there’s progress being made in establishing the backup spot.
BTN’s Dave Revsine watched Michigan practice. Here’s his pick at QB
Jim Harbaugh was emphatic earlier this week in his comments on Michigan’s quarterback battle. The head coach wanted everyone who would listen to know that the competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy was “really tight” and would continue, perhaps even past the season opener on Sept. 3 against Colorado State.
Okemos and Charlotte having teacher troubles
OKEMOS, CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Okemos and Charlotte Public Schools are facing troubles when it comes to teachers. For Okemos, the district is still working with the Okemos Education Association (OEA) to create a contract for teachers. Okemos Superintendent John Hood sent out a statement two days ago showing what the board has proposed […]
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Mel Tucker dives into world of NFTs
EAST LANSING – Third-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has already shown a mastery of building a high-level college football team and beating Michigan. Now he’s showing he’s on the forefront of something else, too: NFTs. Tucker released a set of NFTs this month, dubbed NFTuck, allowing...
WXYZ
Kirk Gibson hosting golf outing and auction to benefit foundation for Parkinson's
(WXYZ) — Kirk Gibson is hosting his annual golf outing and auction to benefit his foundation for Parkinson's. On Monday, August 22, Gibson will welcome a sold-out group of golfers at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills to help raise money for Parkinson's patients and to provide research grants to help find a cure for the disease.
Lansing man ‘shocked’ after winning $100K in lottery
Johnnie Porter Jr., 69-years-old, got his lucky ticket at the Shell station on 3206 on W. Saginaw St. in Lan
WILX-TV
Michigan State University updates bag policy at Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has extended its bag policy for Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena. The school said clear bags will be allowed to athletic events at the three venues, which previously had a no-bag policy. In accordance with Michigan State Athletics...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we can expect storms. Then we talk about the top trending stories for Friday, including a new sandwich option at a popular fast food chain, a “miracle” panda cub, and what type of diamond is surging in popularity. Plus we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Detroit News
Weather: Friday will be sunny, but heavy rain coming this weekend for Dream Cruise
After Friday's sunny skies and temperatures topping at 87 degrees, the weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday. Woodward Dream Cruise participants and cities like Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor and Benton Harbor will potentially experience lightning, up to one inch of isolated large hail, isolated wind gusts and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
WILX-TV
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
