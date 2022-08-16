ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's automated speed enforcement program is saving many lives, officials say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cmtk0_0hJPDdic00

City announces success of automated speed enforcement cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard 00:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you travel on Roosevelt Boulevard, you have probably seen signs alerting you of speed cameras. They are part of a pilot program aimed at reducing speeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuNMV_0hJPDdic00

According to city and state officials, they are saving lives.

Tuesday morning, there was an update given on the success of the automated speed enforcement camera program. Officials revealed it has substantially reduced crashes and fatalities since it began.

"We know there's a relationship between speeding and the severity of crashes and so programs like this are essential in order to save lives and prevent serious injuries," Mike Carroll from the Philadelphia Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability said. "We've seen 93% reduction in speeding from when enforcement began in June of 2020."

Mayor Jim Kenney called on legislators to create new legislation to allow the program to continue.

It's currently set to expire in next year.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Mentally, I’m on the ‘Hoagie-Wrapped’ Train to Wawa Station

The great Pennsylvania debate of Wawa versus Sheetz has a clear win in one direction, at least temporarily. Yesterday, SEPTA — which handles transportation including bus, rapid transit, and commuter rail in the greater Philadelphia region — announced the opening of its newest terminal: Wawa Station, named for the regionally beloved sandwich shop and gas station of Mare of Easttown fame.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District workers to vote on strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – 2,000 Philadelphia School District workers will vote Saturday on whether to strike after negotiations with the district stalled. This vote comes just a couple of weeks before school starts.The current contract expires on Aug. 31. Among those voting are bus drivers, bus attendants, mechanics, building cleaners and building engineers.The vote is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

Train derailment leaves mangled mess of rail cars just feet from Chester County home

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A train jumped the tracks in Chester County, ending up just a few feet from the side porch and garage of a home. Crews have brought in heavy equipment to clean up the mangled mess of steel and debris.The derailment took place in Newlin Township.For the second time in about two years, Trudie Powell says rail cars were offloaded and lifted after landing in her backyard near Coatesville, Chester County. She was sitting on her back deck, drinking a glass of iced tea, when all of a sudden she saw train cars heading right towards...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Driver pulls woman from passenger seat before fleeing scene of deadly Northeast Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the car crashed and overturned.First on CBS3, surveillance video shows the sedan speeding down the Boulevard. Video shows the car appears to run a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard before a big crash.  "It sounded like an airplane hitting the ground," one man said.  Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday morning on the Boulevard near Devereaux Avenue in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

Cyclist biking across country for good cause makes stop in Chester County

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) - A cyclist biking across the country for a good cause made a stop in Chester County Thursday morning. Glenn Frommer is living with polycystic kidney disease and is raising money to fund research because there's no cure.Frommer left San Francisco on May 1. Since then he has cycled more than 4,400 miles.Frommer told Eyewitness News Thursday morning that his ride through Pennsylvania has been the highlight of his trip, so far. "Very sharp climbs so amazing speed, great roads. There have been a lot of dedicated bike trails, so the state of Pennsylvania did an incredible job in supporting the cycling community," Frommer said. Frommer is planning to end the ride on Sept. 2 in Cape Cod where he plans to dip his tire into the Atlantic Ocean.He has raised more than half a million dollars for the PKD Foundation and hopes to raise at least $77,000 more.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now.  New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage. 
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WHYY

‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy