Bedford, NY

Look Inside: Celebrities Join Northern Westchester's Martha Stewart For Launch Of Restaurant

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

Martha Stewart's brand-new restaurant named after the town where her Northern Westchester home is located has officially opened for business.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives from Paris Las Vegas announced.

The restaurant was named after the 81-year-old's country farmhouse in the Bedford hamlet of Katonah and features a 194-seat dining area.

Palm + Ocean Digital

The restaurant was named after the 81-year-old's country farmhouse in the Bedford hamlet of Katonah and features a 194-seat dining area.

“I am so thrilled to open the doors to The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas, my first-ever restaurant,” Stewart said. “We have worked tirelessly to bring my farmhouse in Bedford, New York to life in Las Vegas, and I think visitors will be enchanted by what we have come up with. These are the same dishes that I serve to family and friends in my own home.”

Stewart announced in an Instagram post that the grand opening was attended by celebrity guests, including Snoop Dogg and actress Ellen Pompeo.

"It's absolutely fabulous," Pompeo wrote in an Instagram post about the opening.

The restaurant's menu includes French-inspired cuisine and some of Stewart's favorite recipes.

More photos from the grand opening are available on the restaurant's new Instagram account here.

Comments / 1

 

