Rochester, MN

Remembering Darius Campbell Danesh’s iconic Popstars audition following his tragic death

By Lucy Murgatroyd
 3 days ago

DARIUS Campbell Danesh's audition for Popstars was iconic.

The star - who is best known for his stint on Pop Idol in 2001 - was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.

Let's take a look at Darius Campbell Danesh's iconic Popstars audition Credit: ITV
Darius was found dead in his US apartment on August 11 Credit: Doug Seeburg - The Sun

Tributes for the singer have come flooding in, and many fans will have his memorable audition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time to look back on.

Darius shot to fame when he took part in Popstars 21 years ago.

He tried to impress the judges with his own rendition of the Britney Spears classic.

The star rocked a black turtle neck, facial hair and a low ponytail.

Just before his performance he told Nigel Lythgoe: "I'm going to sing your favourite Nigel, Baby One More Time. No-one else sang it".

Nigel replied: "Darius, forget the spiel. Let's get on with it".

Unfortunately his voice and dance moves weren't enough to get him through to the next round.

But later that year he took part in Pop Idol - and placed third behind Gareth Gates and Will Young.

Darius' family announced today that he has died at the age of 41.

While his cause of his death isn't known, US cops have said there are no suspicious circumstances.

Tributes have since been paid to the singer, who had twice escaped death previously after being involved in a car crash in Spain and slipping into a coma after contracting meningitis when he drank water from the Thames.

A statement released by his family today reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.

"The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Many will remember Darius for his rendition of One More Time Credit: ITV
Darius sadly didn't make it through Credit: Carlton Television
Darius pictured with Will Young and Gareth Gates on Pop Idol Credit: Rex

