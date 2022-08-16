T-Mobile vs. AT&T: You'll get better coverage with AT&T, but T-Mobile offers cheaper 'premium' data and more perks

Apple unveiled its latest flagship phone, the iPhone 13, last year in September. It came with upgrades from the iPhone 12, including a larger battery, more storage space, a new A15 Bionic processor and iOS 15. While the announcement of an iPhone 14 is likely just around the corner, there are still some great deals on iPhone 13 that you might want to check out if you need a phone right now.

