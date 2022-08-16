Carl Nassib, First Active NFL Player to Come Out, Joins the Bucs

Will Vragovic/Getty

Carl Nassib agreed Monday to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NBC News , less than a month before the beginning of the season. This will be the defensive end’s second stint with the team, which he played for in 2018 and 2019. Nassib made history in June 2021 when he came out over social media as the NFL’s first active, openly gay player. Despite an outpouring of support from teammates and the NFL, he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders after his sixth season in the NFL. “I actually hope one day that videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary,” Nassib said in his Instagram post. “But until then I'm gonna do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting.”

