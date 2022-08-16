Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Marfa Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Marfa Plateau FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following areas, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and Marfa Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County, Northern Lea County and Southern Lea County. In southwest Texas, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
