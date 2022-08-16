Read full article on original website
spotonidaho.com
Heat wave begins in Spokane (Video)
Heat Alerts are in place for Spokane and the Inland Northwest as a heat wave begins. Get the latest forecast: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
KXLY
Flip the pillow to the cool side; an uncomfortably warm night ahead – Kris
Spokane officially reached 100° for the fifth time this season on Thursday. Unfortunately, things are not going to cool down very much tonight. High and mid-level clouds will continue streaming in this evening, filtering our moonlight and keeping things warm. Expect an overnight low down around 70°. It’s also going to be a hazy night with wildfires continuing throughout the region. The HEAT ADVISORY and EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will continue through Friday. However, it will be just a little cooler and a lot cloudier. Highs will top out in the upper 90s.
FOX 28 Spokane
Time to turn up the AC!
High pressure will continue to amplify through the week, driving daytime highs up into the upper 90’s and triple digits and overnight lows in the 50’s & 60’s through the weekend. National weather service has issued an excessive heat advisory for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for parts of the upper Columbia basin, Waterville plateau and Wenatchee Valley for the heat beginning at noon on Wednesday and continuing through 11 PM Friday, with Thursday looking to be the warmest day in the 7-day. There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast and very little wind, helping to keep fire concerns to a minimum. It is still incredibly important to be extra cautious and pay close attention to burn bans in your area. Enjoy this beautiful, relatively smoke free hot August weather, It’ll be Fall before we know it!
It’s a slow start to peach season on Green Bluff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a few weeks later than normal, but peach season is finally kicking off on Green Bluff. Consistent rain and cooler weather earlier this summer delayed the growing season, but you can start to get your hands on juicy peaches this weekend. That said, we...
KREM
Northern Lights likely visible tonight near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Avid nighttime sky watchers will be out tonight to see a glimpse of the northern lights. Also know as the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights will be best viewed during the evening of Wednesday, August 17th, generally before midnight. For the northern U.S., the best way...
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
‘We could see the black smoke’: Event south of Spokane postponed after Wednesday fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the past four years, Celeste Shaw has hosted Terrain Table, an event that benefits local artists and restaurants. Shaw said she expects 300 guests, all of whom will be seated at one large table on her property. “I think one of the most vital parts of this dinner that should be recognized is that this is...
FOX 28 Spokane
You could see the Northern Lights in Spokane tonight
If you’ve never seen the Northern Lights, tonight could be your chance. NOAA’s space weather prediction center is issuing a strong geomagnetic storm watch through tomorrow, which means people in the northern United States, as far south as Oregon, have a very good chance at catching a glimpse.
q13fox.com
Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A wildfire closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol on Wednesday afternoon reported a rapidly moving brush fire at State Route 195 near Excelsior Road. Officials said fire crews were at the scene, helicopters were dropping water and detours had been put in place.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
Four new stores open at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four new stores are now open at River Park Square. Soma, Pandora, Tempur-Pedic and The PNW Dream are now a part of the shopping center’s offerings. Soma is a sister store of Chico’s and is located on the first level. The public is invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday morning, where the first 25 shoppers will receive a $25 gift card. The store sells women’s intimates, swimwear and sleepwear.
Road construction begins Monday on Highway 53 near Hauser
HAUSER, Idaho — Idaho and Washington drivers will see delays on US Highway 53 near Hauser starting next week. According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), drivers will see speed limits reduced on Highway 53 starting Monday, Aug. 22, from the Washington state line to Rathdrum, as crews work on the highway to add a center left turn lane. Two lanes will remain open through construction.
Made in the Northwest: Built by Ernie
It started with a dream and a whole lot of wood. Ernest Everitt beat the odds just by starting his company, Built by Ernie, in 2015. Derek Deis explains what makes his woodworking so special in Made in the Northwest.
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
inlander.com
Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures
Some readers may wonder why chef-owner Chad White gets so much local press. The answer: The innovative restaurateur always has one more thing up his sleeve. A little over five months since closing his High Tide Lobster Bar inside the Wonder Building (835 N. Post St.), White filled the spot with UNO MÁS TACO SHOP, which means "one more" in Spanish.
One sustains heat exposure injury in northeast Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash.— One person sustained a heat exposure injury from a house fire in northeast Spokane. Crews from the Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire call near East Nebraska and North Lidgerwood. Crews arriving on the scene saw a single-story home with a significant fire near the back of the home. Crews attacked the fire inside the home to quickly stop the fire from progressing.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Sandpoint Reader
Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods
Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
