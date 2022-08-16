High pressure will continue to amplify through the week, driving daytime highs up into the upper 90’s and triple digits and overnight lows in the 50’s & 60’s through the weekend. National weather service has issued an excessive heat advisory for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for parts of the upper Columbia basin, Waterville plateau and Wenatchee Valley for the heat beginning at noon on Wednesday and continuing through 11 PM Friday, with Thursday looking to be the warmest day in the 7-day. There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast and very little wind, helping to keep fire concerns to a minimum. It is still incredibly important to be extra cautious and pay close attention to burn bans in your area. Enjoy this beautiful, relatively smoke free hot August weather, It’ll be Fall before we know it!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO