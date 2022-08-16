Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
chapelboro.com
‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals
A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
Planned Parenthood updates policies after NC reinstates abortion bans; political leaders talk state update
Jillian Riley, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said the organization has updated its policies to comply with the reinstated law.
Budd and Beasley NC Senate race in dead heat, new Civitas poll says
North Carolina’s race for U.S. Senate is tied, according to a new Civitas poll released this week by the conservative John Locke Foundation.
thecentersquare.com
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
wraltechwire.com
Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution
DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
WRAL
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. — Lawyers for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic asked a judge Friday to delay a trigger law set to ban abortion starting next week, while they pursue a lawsuit challenging the ban on constitutional grounds. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug....
Whistleblower lawsuit filed following WRAL Investigation into Medicaid misspending
Raleigh, N.C. — A whistleblower who claims North Carolina misspent millions of taxpayer dollars on a computer overhaul of the state’s Medicaid system is now suing for wrongful termination and defamation. Rob Morehead, who’s represented by the Noble Law Firm, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Wake County. The...
2 central NC counties get upgrades on COVID-19 color map. Did yours?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer counties in central North Carolina are in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 spread in their communities. For the third week in a row, more than 60 of the state’s 100 counties were classified as having the highest community COVID levels by the Centers for Disease […]
NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
WRAL
Medicaid whistleblower files lawsuit
A whistleblower who claims North Carolina misspent millions of taxpayer dollars on a computer overhaul of the state's Medicaid system is now suing for wrongful termination and defamation. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Photographer: Jamie Munden. Producer: Randall Kerr.
LAW・
RPD's new mental health crisis unit rarely responds to suicide or involuntary commitment calls
New data uncovered by the ABC11 I-Team breaks down what type of calls ACORNS has helped with and what sort of impact the group has had so far.
cbs17
Saggy mattresses to formal complaints: Apex man in dispute with Mattress Warehouse
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An Apex man is frustrated with a local mattress seller who he claims is avoiding dealing with his complaints. After a year of trying to resolve the issue himself, he turned to CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia for answers. Brad Langer now has had...
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
Duke University community mourns Peaches, a beloved calico cat and campus icon
“Duke was her home, and the students were her family.” For more than a decade, the feline was a source of stress relief and comfort.
ELON University
Community Health Update for August 17
As announced in my July 27 email update to the Elon community, this week marks the return of regular Wednesday health update messages. We encourage you to read the weekly email, which will include important information, links to university websites with additional resources, and announcements about any changes to protocols.
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
Photos: Funeral services held in Raleigh for Wake Sheriff’s deputy Ned Byrd
The Wake County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Friday night, Aug. 12
