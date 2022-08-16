Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
High 5 Sports recap – Week One
ATLANTA - A lot of history is being made this week. It’s the first High 5 Sports show of the 2022 season and while hopes are renewed, goals are set, and dreams are limitless, it truly is a groundbreaking week. The late August heat has made way for rain...
Hype 5 - Best Team in the State
High 5 Sports is back with another year of Hype 5. Normally, a single "dude" is singled out as recruiting insider Rusty Mansell likes to say, but this week, a whole squad of dudes down at Langston Hughes makes the cut. They were off this week but their 4-star safety Terrance Love, Auburn commit, putting in work. So, how about them Panthers?
Bodycam video shows arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna for DUI in Gwinnett County
NORCROSS, Ga. - The Norcross Police Department released video of officers arresting Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna for DUI on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by police for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane in Norcross early Friday morning following a traffic stop. He was booked in Gwinnett County Jail and released.
'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary
ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location
ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
Georgia college student's shoe business takes off
ROME, Ga. - A college student from Georgia is operating his own business while earning his degree at the same time. Georgia Highlands College in Floyd County said Rontavious ‘Tay’ Coley launched his own shoe shop. He's always loved sneakers, and friends and classmates inspired him to start his own business.
Peachtree Ridge vs Seckinger - Game of the Week
The brand new Seckinger High School is beautiful. They're calling it a next generation high school and glad to hear the next generation still includes the greatest part about high school: Friday night lights. The Jaguars opened their season in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week against Peachtree Ridge.
Creekside vs Rome
The Rome Wolves already picked up one win this week as they helped a driver who was trapped in her car after a wreck. So, the Corky Kell Classic Game against Creekside should be light work.
Clayton County football games rescheduled, citing 'safety'
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools announced changes to two weekend football games due to "concerns" about safety. A Friday night game between Lovejoy High School and Mundy's Mill High School is rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twelve Oaks Stadium on McDonough Road, next to Lovejoy High School. A Saturday night matchup between North Clayton High School and Riverdale High School will now be at noon at Southern Crescent Stadium on Garden Walk Boulevard, next to Charles Drew High School.
Flowery Branch vs Decatur
Decatur is ranked in the top ten in AAAAA and after last season's playoff run. The Bulldogs are hoping to have a bright start here because it's neon night.
Man arrested for shooting man, vehicles along I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - An Alabama man was arrested for firing at vehicles while driving along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday. One person was injured. Deputies in Troup County say they got a 911 call just before 8 a.m. from a man reporting his vehicle was shot up by a passing driver. He told deputies the gunman was driving an older white Cadillac and had continued driving north on the interstate. The man was not injured.
Atlanta murder suspect on the run for 28 years nabbed by Oconee County deputies
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - An armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a 1994 Atlanta murder was finally captured during a traffic stop in Oconee County this past Tuesday, deputies say. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin wanted for shooting a man in the face at the Oakland MARTA train station just...
Nappy Roots' Skinny 'devastated' by kidnapping, shooting of band mate Fish Scales at their Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA - Skinny DeVille, a member of the Grammy-nominated band Nappy Roots, said waking up to the news that his bandmate and business partner had been kidnapped and shot was "heartbreaking." Police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery and kidnapping near Atlantucky Brewing. Investigators said at least two...
Police search for missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in northwest Atlanta. Savannah Sheats was reported missing by her sister, who lives with her, Atlanta police say. She was last seen along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision. Sheats was driving at...
Dispute leads to deadly gunfire, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood. Police said the victim' age was mid-to-late 20s or early 30s.
YSL rapper Young Thug, alleged gang members appear in court on new charges
ATLANTA - Jeffery Williams, better known by his stage name Young Thug, appeared in court with several others who were re-indicted on additional charges into a street gang investigation in Fulton County. An attorney for Williams objected to a portion of the indictment on the basis of a speedy trial...
Armed robbery suspects kidnap, shoot Nappy Roots rapper at his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing someone at a brewpub in Castleberry Hill before the owner was kidnapped. It happened at Atlantucky Brewery, owned by members of Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots. The victim, identified by police as Melvin Adams, is better known by his stage name, Fish Scales.
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
Kia vehicles being targeted by thieves in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Teenagers who are not even legally able to drive, steal cars and go on joyrides. This is not brand new, but with the advent of cell phones and social media, the unlawful activity is increasing. The Atlanta police commanders reviewed a lengthy post chronicling some Milwaukee teens who...
Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
