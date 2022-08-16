ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week One

ATLANTA - A lot of history is being made this week. It’s the first High 5 Sports show of the 2022 season and while hopes are renewed, goals are set, and dreams are limitless, it truly is a groundbreaking week. The late August heat has made way for rain...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hype 5 - Best Team in the State

High 5 Sports is back with another year of Hype 5. Normally, a single "dude" is singled out as recruiting insider Rusty Mansell likes to say, but this week, a whole squad of dudes down at Langston Hughes makes the cut. They were off this week but their 4-star safety Terrance Love, Auburn commit, putting in work. So, how about them Panthers?
FAIRBURN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary

ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia college student's shoe business takes off

ROME, Ga. - A college student from Georgia is operating his own business while earning his degree at the same time. Georgia Highlands College in Floyd County said Rontavious ‘Tay’ Coley launched his own shoe shop. He's always loved sneakers, and friends and classmates inspired him to start his own business.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree Ridge vs Seckinger - Game of the Week

The brand new Seckinger High School is beautiful. They're calling it a next generation high school and glad to hear the next generation still includes the greatest part about high school: Friday night lights. The Jaguars opened their season in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week against Peachtree Ridge.
SUWANEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Creekside vs Rome

The Rome Wolves already picked up one win this week as they helped a driver who was trapped in her car after a wreck. So, the Corky Kell Classic Game against Creekside should be light work.
ROME, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County football games rescheduled, citing 'safety'

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools announced changes to two weekend football games due to "concerns" about safety. A Friday night game between Lovejoy High School and Mundy's Mill High School is rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twelve Oaks Stadium on McDonough Road, next to Lovejoy High School. A Saturday night matchup between North Clayton High School and Riverdale High School will now be at noon at Southern Crescent Stadium on Garden Walk Boulevard, next to Charles Drew High School.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Flowery Branch vs Decatur

Decatur is ranked in the top ten in AAAAA and after last season's playoff run. The Bulldogs are hoping to have a bright start here because it's neon night.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting man, vehicles along I-85 in Alabama, Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - An Alabama man was arrested for firing at vehicles while driving along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday. One person was injured. Deputies in Troup County say they got a 911 call just before 8 a.m. from a man reporting his vehicle was shot up by a passing driver. He told deputies the gunman was driving an older white Cadillac and had continued driving north on the interstate. The man was not injured.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Atlanta Sports Council#Cfp
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in northwest Atlanta. Savannah Sheats was reported missing by her sister, who lives with her, Atlanta police say. She was last seen along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision. Sheats was driving at...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
College Football
fox5atlanta.com

Armed robbery suspects kidnap, shoot Nappy Roots rapper at his Atlanta brewery

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing someone at a brewpub in Castleberry Hill before the owner was kidnapped. It happened at Atlantucky Brewery, owned by members of Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots. The victim, identified by police as Melvin Adams, is better known by his stage name, Fish Scales.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kia vehicles being targeted by thieves in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Teenagers who are not even legally able to drive, steal cars and go on joyrides. This is not brand new, but with the advent of cell phones and social media, the unlawful activity is increasing. The Atlanta police commanders reviewed a lengthy post chronicling some Milwaukee teens who...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy