ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer was at the U.P. State Fair for the annual Lunch with the Governor. Food was provided by businesses in Delta County. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the main reason people attended. The Democrat, who is up for re-election in November, says she loves coming to the fair each year and it’s the people that make the U.P. such a great place.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO