WLUC
Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that. It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba....
WLUC
Negaunee Rod and Gun Club hosts second annual Yooper Side by Side Classic
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second-ever Yooper Side by Side Classic is underway with a bang at the Negaunee Rod & Gun Club. Shooters from all over put their skills to the test by shooting clay targets using vintage and modern double barrel guns. Event Committee Member Terry Huffman says...
WLUC
Dickinson County first responders partner with Dunkin Donuts for Special Olympics fundraiser
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders in Iron Mountain partnered with Dunkin Donuts Friday, to fundraise for the Special Olympics. A new face anchored the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts. You see Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth of the Michigan State Police protecting the community, but Friday, he is an honorary shift leader and cashier operator.
WLUC
MRHC special exhibit looks at locomotion in Marquette County through the years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center’s newest special exhibit takes a look at locomotion. It’s called railroads of Marquette County: Yesterday and Today. It features artifacts and information about railroads that were used for the iron ore industry, As well as trains used for transportation.
WLUC
Moosewood Nature Center, community partners host dino-orienteering workshop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. kids explored the outdoors Friday while learning about fossils. The Moosewood Nature Center teamed up with the NMU Seaborg Center and the U.P. Children’s Museum to host Dino-Orienteering. Sixteen families learned how to use a compass and went on a scavenger hunt. The morning...
WLUC
The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette. Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit. Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process. The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11...
WLUC
Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season. Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom. Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
WLUC
Negaunee Elks hosting Bean Bag Brawl this Saturday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Elks Lodge is gearing up for the 2022 Bean Bag Brawl on Saturday, August 20. The bean bag tournament will raise money to support Negaunee High School scholarships and the local veteran’s fund. Competitive teams will have to bring their own bean bags...
WLUC
Swick hosts annual Swicnic for employees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday. Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicnic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.
thebaycities.com
The State of Michigan responds to Menominee Area Public Schools upcoming school year adjustments
In a quick response from the State of Michigan to the Menominee Area School District regarding their recent rain event, that leaves the Junior and Senior Highschool unusable because of abatement. They have approved the district’s proposal on how the start of the school year will begin. Menominee Schools Superintendent Richard Saru says, “the good thing is that school will still start on time.”
WLUC
Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today celebrates 100 episodes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today has made it to episode 100! Hosts Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon reflect on their favorite memories and segments since starting the show in April. TV6′s news director Andrew LaCombe and station manager Rick Rhoades join to share their favorite moments and what...
WLUC
RE/MAX holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A little rain Thursday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits at RE/MAX in Marquette Township. The realtor held a fundraiser that included silent auctions, food, prizes, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of...
WLUC
We the People Michigan holds Marquette Energy Justice Open House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most people pay their electric bills or notice when their power goes out, but don’t often think about their energy system. We the People Michigan seeks to change that. On Tuesday it held a Marquette Energy Justice Open House to help people find out what...
WLUC
AG Nessel: No timetable for review of concerns about former Marquette hospital redevelopment
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is going to do a comprehensive evaluation of all the communication it’s received about the redevelopment of Marquette’s old hospital. State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, asked Nessel last month to look into several concerns, including a...
WLUC
‘It takes a lot of work’: 4H exhibitors talk about UP State Fair preparation
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Past the rides and fair food along the midway, you’ll find barns filled with animals at the U.P. State Fair. 4H exhibitors train with their animals all year to prepare. One exhibit in question earlier in the year was poultry. With bird flu in Upper...
WLUC
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the operations of Maki Driving School, Inc, after they were found to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. According to the MDOS, on Tuesday, August 16, the school was issued a suspension...
WLUC
HarborFest to return to Marquette, Aug. 26-27
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of summer is nearly here. And there’s no better way to end the summer than with food, beverages, music and fun for the whole family. HarborFest is on August 26 and August 27.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer discusses important UP issues at ‘Lunch with the Governor’
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer was at the U.P. State Fair for the annual Lunch with the Governor. Food was provided by businesses in Delta County. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the main reason people attended. The Democrat, who is up for re-election in November, says she loves coming to the fair each year and it’s the people that make the U.P. such a great place.
WLUC
Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
