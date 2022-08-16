ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bark River, MI

WLUC

Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that. It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba....
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette. Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit. Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process. The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season. Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom. Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
ROCK, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Elks hosting Bean Bag Brawl this Saturday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Elks Lodge is gearing up for the 2022 Bean Bag Brawl on Saturday, August 20. The bean bag tournament will raise money to support Negaunee High School scholarships and the local veteran’s fund. Competitive teams will have to bring their own bean bags...
NEGAUNEE, MI
#The U P State Fair
WLUC

Swick hosts annual Swicnic for employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday. Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicnic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.
MARQUETTE, MI
thebaycities.com

The State of Michigan responds to Menominee Area Public Schools upcoming school year adjustments

In a quick response from the State of Michigan to the Menominee Area School District regarding their recent rain event, that leaves the Junior and Senior Highschool unusable because of abatement. They have approved the district’s proposal on how the start of the school year will begin. Menominee Schools Superintendent Richard Saru says, “the good thing is that school will still start on time.”
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today celebrates 100 episodes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today has made it to episode 100! Hosts Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon reflect on their favorite memories and segments since starting the show in April. TV6′s news director Andrew LaCombe and station manager Rick Rhoades join to share their favorite moments and what...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

RE/MAX holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A little rain Thursday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits at RE/MAX in Marquette Township. The realtor held a fundraiser that included silent auctions, food, prizes, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

We the People Michigan holds Marquette Energy Justice Open House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most people pay their electric bills or notice when their power goes out, but don’t often think about their energy system. We the People Michigan seeks to change that. On Tuesday it held a Marquette Energy Justice Open House to help people find out what...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

HarborFest to return to Marquette, Aug. 26-27

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of summer is nearly here. And there’s no better way to end the summer than with food, beverages, music and fun for the whole family. HarborFest is on August 26 and August 27.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer discusses important UP issues at ‘Lunch with the Governor’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer was at the U.P. State Fair for the annual Lunch with the Governor. Food was provided by businesses in Delta County. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the main reason people attended. The Democrat, who is up for re-election in November, says she loves coming to the fair each year and it’s the people that make the U.P. such a great place.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
MARQUETTE, MI

