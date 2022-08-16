INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police confirmed Friday that a man was found to have disassembled pieces of a rifle in his backpack while on fairgrounds.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO