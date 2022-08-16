Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
This Insignia Air Fryer Is Just $30 Right Now, Down From Its $100 Price Tag
Air fryers have taken kitchens across the world by storm in recent years. They're safe, affordable and relatively healthy ways to get crispy fried food without hot stoves or greasy oil. Many kitchens now have air fryers as a staple small appliance, just like toasters or coffee makers. There are lots of different kinds of air fryers out there, but if you're looking for a great deal on a good air fryer, check out this 3.4-quart Insignia digital air fryer, now just $30 at Best Buy, which owns the Insignia brand.
CNET
Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals: Save on Options for All Room Sizes
If the summer heat is getting to you, a portable air conditioner is a must-have. Whether you work from home and need to keep yourself and essential gear cool during the day or your home simply can't accommodate a window-mounted air conditioner, a portable air conditioner should be on your shopping list.
10 best hair straighteners for achieving sleek and stylish locks
Whether your hair is long, short, thick or fine, achieving sleek and straight locks outside of the salon can be tricky – unless you have the right tools, that is. So, if you’ve had the same heated styler since your teenage years, this is your sign to invest in a new one. Today, hair straighteners no longer take a one size fits all approach and there are plenty of innovative launches to shop – from cordless models for those who need to style on-the-go, to designs with extra-large plates that make light work of super-thick hair.With so many different tools...
CNET
You Really Need to De-Gunk Your Keurig: 5 Steps for Better Brewing
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your Keurig is brewing day after day, gunk will inevitably accumulate over time. If left unchecked, mineral buildup can actually affect how a Keurig performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the machine might stop running altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Save $120 on This Entry-Level NAS and Grab One for Just $229
Looking for a multimedia entertainment station or do you just need a place to secure your data with your own personal cloud? A Network Attached Storage is dedicated to storing files in your home or office, allowing only authorized users to retrieve data from it. These can be hooked up to a computer network rather than directly to a computer, which means they can also be hooked up to your television.
CNET
2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Is an Ultra-Exclusive SUV With a Stratospheric Price
There's exclusive, and then there's exclusive. The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is most definitely the latter. Land Rover on Friday introduced the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition as part of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities. Limited to just 17 examples, each one of these super-SUVs will set owners back a hefty $345,000.
CNET
Take Advantage of Additional Discounts on Crocs' Clearance Items
School is starting across the country, and parents are rushing to complete their back-to-school shopping. You can save a little extra cash on shoes for your kids -- or just grab something for yourself. Save an additional 20% off all clearance items with the code EXTRA20. Or use the code 2FOR40 at checkout and snag two pairs of select sandals for just $40. Worried they may not live up to the hype? Crocs offers no-hassle returns and a 90-day limited warranty, as well as free shipping on any purchase over $45.
CNET
You Don't Actually Need a Plunger to Unclog a Toilet
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plungers are seriously overrated -- there's a much better (and much less gross) way to unclog a toilet. Instead of fetching that bacteria-riddled tool, simply use some dish soap, hot water and a bucket. Chemistry will do the rest of the work for you. It's really that easy, and we'll show you exactly how to make it happen.
Comments / 0