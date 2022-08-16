Read full article on original website
Related
Have Your Say in West Chester’s Open-Air Marketplace: Take the Survey!
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Borough and Traffic Planning Design, Inc. want your input!. West Chester is looking for feedback on the Gay Steet open-air marketplace. If you’ve visited it recently and have any thoughts about what could be improved, they want to hear them!. The goal...
Lancaster County Project Spark Receives $94,000 Grant From Commonwealth
LANCASTER, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for...
PA Department of Aging Announces Formation of the Financial Abuse Specialist Team
HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Aging this week announced the formation of a dedicated investigative unit to support Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) in probing complex financial exploitation cases and obtaining justice for older Pennsylvanians. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an...
Expect Delays: I-95/I-295 Lane Closure in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Street Signs Stolen in Chester County: State Police Investigating
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating the theft of multiple street signs from Election Road in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. The incident was reported on August 5, 2022, and the road signs have a declared value of $500.00. If you have...
PA State Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Lower Oxford
LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The victim, a 28-year-old male from Quarryville, reported that the catalytic converter from his 2013 GMC Savana was stolen from the vehicle while it was parked on Lancaster Pike. The incident occur on August 15, 2022. The stated value of the catalytic converter is $400.
I-95 Lane Closures Next Week in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Ridley Park (Exit 8) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for milling, patching and other construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Chester County Home to 11 of the State’s 100 Safest Places to Live; Three Municipalities Report Zero Violent Crimes
Chester County communities were noted for safety in a 2022-released assessment of local crime statistics. Chester County is home to 11 of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chester County Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynecology by Healthgrades
WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Hospital has earned distinction among Healthgrades‘ list of National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology, receiving the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™ and the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award™. Chester County Hospital is one of 145 hospitals nationwide to be named to the list and one of three in Pennsylvania.
Commissioners Honor 10 Years of Service by Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference
WEST CHESTER, PA — Women from across the county gathered at The Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference on Saturday as the annual event celebrated 10 years and was honored by the Chester County Commissioners. The Commissioners presented a citation to the Chester County Community Collaborative, which organizes the...
NBC10, Telemundo62 and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Announce 2022 Project Innovation Grant Recipients
PHILADELPHIA, PA — NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation recently announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $315,000 in Project Innovation 2022 grants. The winning organizations feature programs that are addressing local community issues through innovative solutions in the areas of community engagement, culture of inclusion, next generation storytelling and youth education and empowerment.
Tyler Ridgeway Joins Diversified Search Group as Managing Director
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Diversified Search Group announced that Tyler Ridgeway recently joined their Financial Officers practice as Managing Director. With over two decades of experience, Ridgeway will lead search and consulting projects and advise clients in recruiting C-suite executives in finance. “The demand for financial officers has grown considerably...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Investigating Theft of Two UTVs in Lower Moreland Township
LOWER MORELAND TWP, PA — The Lower Moreland Township Police Department is investigating the theft of two UTVs that occurred overnight between August 14 and August 15. The UTVs were stolen from an enclosed utility storage tent on the property of a residence not far from Byberry Road and Pine Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County. It is believed that the UTVs were pushed to a staged towing vehicle parked on Byberry Road near Hillcroft Road. The pictured UTVs are a 2020 Kawasaki KRF 1000 AL bearing Pennsylvania registration XD166 and VIN: JKARFCA13LB501420; and a 2019 Artic C WC Trail bearing Pennsylvania registration 4L420 and VIN:u-19MP2«1 250286.
Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
Louis Belmonte, P.E. Appointed District Executive for PennDOT’s Southeastern Engineering District
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Louis R. Belmonte, P.E. has been appointed to the position of District Executive for PennDOT Engineering District 6, which covers Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Belmonte had served as the Acting District Executive in District 6 since July 2021. “I am honored...
Haverford Trust Hires Laura Kirkpatrick as Vice President & Institutional Portfolio Manager
RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company recently introduced Laura Kirkpatrick as Vice President and Institutional Portfolio Manager. Kirkpatrick joins Haverford with more than 30 years of experience in the investment management industry. In her new role at Haverford, Kirkpatrick will develop and foster relationships with institutions and nonprofit organizations and manage their investment portfolios.
Governor Tom Wolf Welcomes Wan Hai Lines to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed its maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the...
Haverford Trust Announces Two VP-level Promotions
RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company announced two VP-level promotions. Jacquelyn Meehan will assume the role of Vice President, Director of Trust Administration, and John Thomas will serve as Vice President, Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager. “We are incredibly proud of both Jackie and John and their continued...
Essential Utilities Acquires Municipal Wastewater Assets of East Whiteland Township
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced that its Pennsylvania wastewater subsidiary recently acquired the municipal wastewater assets of East Whiteland Township, Chester County for approximately $55 million. East Whiteland Township’s wastewater system serves approximately 8,200 customer-equivalents including residential and commercial connections. The system is comprised...
5 Delco Spots Made Top 100 List of Safest PA Places. Do You Live in 1 of Them?
Delaware County is home to five of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. ElitePersonalFinance compiled the latest violent crime data available from FBI crime statistics. The final crime score was determined by taking the total number of violent crimes and dividing...
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0