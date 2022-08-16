LOWER MORELAND TWP, PA — The Lower Moreland Township Police Department is investigating the theft of two UTVs that occurred overnight between August 14 and August 15. The UTVs were stolen from an enclosed utility storage tent on the property of a residence not far from Byberry Road and Pine Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County. It is believed that the UTVs were pushed to a staged towing vehicle parked on Byberry Road near Hillcroft Road. The pictured UTVs are a 2020 Kawasaki KRF 1000 AL bearing Pennsylvania registration XD166 and VIN: JKARFCA13LB501420; and a 2019 Artic C WC Trail bearing Pennsylvania registration 4L420 and VIN:u-19MP2«1 250286.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO