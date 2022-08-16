Cardano and Solana’s investment has been ramping up among institutional investors for a while now. With all of the new interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it was a natural progression for those interested in investing in the crypto market. This is why various financial services providers have been looking toward assets like Cardano and Solana to broaden their offerings. Now, the bug has caught on in Germany as millions of users receive access to these altcoin investments.

