How The Trident Protocol Is Offering The Biggest Fixed APY In Crypto 382,000%
The crypto industry is on route to onboard 1 billion users by 2025, according to recent studies. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has been one of the fastest growing in the digital asset industry. Data from DeFi Pulse a massive hike in the value held by these products and projects since 2017.
JPMorgan: Ethereum Merge Will Greatly Benefit Coinbase
The Ethereum Merge is anticipated by the cryptocurrency industry, but many stakeholders want to get the most out of it. The much-anticipated update, according to Wall Street firm JP Morgan, might potentially be quite advantageous for cryptocurrency exchanges. On the other hand, retail traders might be hoping to profit from a potential increase in the price of ETH as soon as it occurs.
Privatixy Token, Ethereum, and Fantom: Three Coins To Look Out For in 2023
The cryptocurrency market is currently one of the most lucrative industries and still, it is characteristically volatile. Since Bitcoin’s unexpected success, many people have leveraged crypto technology to build incredible ecosystems to aid the emerging industry. Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM) are two well-known cryptocurrency platforms that have produced...
Discover Why Adirize May Make Millions And Is The Cryptocurrency You Should Purchase Even Ahead Of Solana Or Ripple
Volatility is the bane of cryptocurrencies, which is why they are unreliable as stores of value. This brought about the need for cryptocurrencies whose values are tied to a more stable asset or currency, usually a fiat currency like the US dollar. However, these stablecoins are not ‘stable’, and neither are they completely decentralized.
Watch As Keninah Concord Changes A Life From Your Donations As You Reap Profits From Dogecoin And Other Crypto Assets
In today’s world, we’re plagued by different crises that keep bolstering a decline in the quality of human life. For example, for several months now, Ukraine has been at war with Russia leading to the displacement of several people from their motherland. As a result, many have had to restart their lives from donations, and Keninah Concord (KEN) is here to ensure your donations actually reach a recipient through its distributed ledger technology.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Cardano, Solana Investment Now Available To Millions Of Germans
Cardano and Solana’s investment has been ramping up among institutional investors for a while now. With all of the new interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it was a natural progression for those interested in investing in the crypto market. This is why various financial services providers have been looking toward assets like Cardano and Solana to broaden their offerings. Now, the bug has caught on in Germany as millions of users receive access to these altcoin investments.
Why The CME Will Launch Ethereum Options Ahead Of “The Merge”
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group will launch Ethereum option contracts on its platform on September 12. The company announced that it’s waiting for regulatory review, and if approved, these new investment products will join its ETH futures and mini futures contracts. The new option contracts will be offered...
Blood On The Streets As Crypto Market Liquidations Cross $600 Million
Liquidations across the crypto market have quickly added up in the last day. Bitcoin had dropped below $22,000, triggering rapid losses for traders. These traders had obviously been following the recent bullish trend in the market but are now paying dearly for it. More than 150,000 traders have now lost their positions, leading to one of the worst liquidation trends to be recorded in 2022.
Is the Bitcoin Stock Market Correlation Finally Ending?
The correlation between bitcoin price and the stock market has grown to new highs this year. As a result, the movements in the macro markets have had a great impact on the price of bitcoin, one of the reasons behind the recent decline in price. But as time has gone on, bitcoin has been working towards decoupling itself from this high correlation. Present data shows that the cryptocurrency may be having some success after all.
How Well Does Klangaverse Perform against Prominent Cryptocurrencies Like Solana (SOL) And Polygon in the Future?
Speculators have been alarmed by an assortment of collapsing red graphs on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Many traders intending to benefit from cryptocurrencies have had their hopes shattered by the current crypto meltdown. Not only has Bitcoin suffered some of its roughest months in terms of price, but it has also...
Why The Bitcoin Hashrate Has Barely Moved Since May
Data shows the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been moving sideways since five months now as the miners’ revenues remain low. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Hasn’t Moved Much Since Five Months Ago. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC hashrate right now is at the same...
Bitcoin Price Down 13% In The Last 7 Days – Will BTC Continue Falling?
Bitcoin price is again being challenged by all sorts of elements. It’s a “fresh chill,” says one analyst as the crypto winter shows no signs of let-up. The cryptocurrency market as a whole is beginning to exhibit indications of weakness (and that’s not surprising, actually), with capital outflows eroding recent gains.
Learn Why Whales are Buying Battle Infinity before ETH Fork
Investing in blue-chip coins like Ethereum is a great way to make reliable returns from the crypto market. But if you’re looking to make a substantial return on your investments, you need to think beyond ETH and BTC. There is no doubt that they have unique visions and market credibility. Then again, they’re saturated. Their large market caps leave little room for growth.
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx Cuts Its Workforce By 21% Amid Bear Market
The low prices of cryptocurrencies have lowered crypto services platforms’ income. As a result, it forced many crypto exchanges to lay off their staff to fight the challenging global economic conditions of 2022. Following the footstep of other companies, Swyftx, an Australian-based crypto exchange, has announced cutting its workforce...
From Genesis To Exodus: Crypto Broker Replaces CEO As It Cut 20% Of Staff
The CEO of institutional cryptocurrency broker Genesis Global Trading, Michael Moro, has announced his resignation and that the company will lay off 20% of its staff. The decision represents additional fallout from the failure of Three Arrows Capital, a company to which Genesis had a sizable exposure. Genesis CEO To...
Decline In Bitcoin Denominated Open Interest Sees Funding Rates Fall Below Neutral
Bitcoin funding rates have been on a bearish trend in recent months. It has now spent one of its longest stretches in neutral and below neutral territory. But even with the recovering prices and sentiment in the crypto space, the funding rates have refused to mirror the trend. Instead, it has spent another week below neutral, painting a grim picture of how traders are viewing the market presently.
BNB Chains Seeks To Employ 30k Developers From United States
Several activities are taking place in the crypto industry amid the current market situation. One of such activities is the recent development of the BNB chain. This digital network is in the pipeline to raise additional developers in charge of web3 development. A Brief On BNB. Binance Coin (BNB) is...
AscendEX Lists Betswap.gg (BSGG), a DeFi Betting Exchange
August 17, 2022 – AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of Betswap.gg token under the trading pair: $BSGG/USDT. Trading begins at 1:00 PM UTC on August 18th, 2022. Betswap.gg is a decentralized sports betting platform that allows users to set odds by being on either side of the bet. Backed by blockchain technology, worldwide players can have access to bet on all types of sports and use stablecoins to place bets.
Bitcoin Mining Company Returns Over 26,000 Rigs To Save Itself From A Ballooning Debt
Bitcoin mining can bring some promises of good fortune, but given the unpredictable nature of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the activity can go sideways and force even the most well-funded company to resort to desperate measures – like selling equipment to stay afloat. Stronghold Digital Mining announced on Wednesday...
