Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease

Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
The Independent

Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals

Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
verywellhealth.com

Gout: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention

Gout is a painful type of inflammatory arthritis characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, tenderness, and redness in one or more joints. Gout can affect any joint but most often affects the big toe. Gout attacks occur suddenly. They can wake you up in the middle of the...
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
psychologytoday.com

When Your Loved One Is Dying

We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for a dry cough?

Different dry cough medications are available, such as cough suppressants, decongestants, and lozenges. A doctor will recommend the most suitable medication based on the cause of the dry cough. A dry cough irritates the respiratory tract nerves without producing mucus. A dry cough can last a short time or become...
MindBodyGreen

The Science On How Magnesium Promotes Sleepiness + Best Forms For Bed

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Think of magnesium as fuel for your busy body. Without it, getting just about anywhere will be a struggle. The essential mineral helps support many physiological processes, including active ones like muscle contraction and more calming ones like relaxation and sleep.* If you're curious about magnesium's sleepy properties and how to incorporate them into bedtime, read on.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Caffeine and Caffeine Supplements: Spilling the Beans on Caffeine

Caffeine and Caffeine Supplements: Spilling the Beans on Caffeine. Caffeine is the most popular psychoactive substance in the world, with 89 percent of people in the U.S. consuming at least one drink containing caffeine daily. People depend on caffeine or caffeine supplements for a temporary energy boost, to stay alert, to enhance focus, and even to improve their mood.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

LISTEN AGAIN: Preventing the Most Preventable Cancer

LISTEN AGAIN: Preventing the Most Preventable Cancer. Dr Miriam Cremer is founder of Basic Health International, which exists to eliminate cervical cancer on a global level through cutting edge research for the prevention and treatment of cervical cancer in low resource settings. Dr. Cremer, founded Basic Health after seeing first hand the devastating impact of this devastating yet preventable cancer can have on women.
MedicineNet.com

Why Do People in "Blue Zones" Live Longer Than the Rest of the World?

Lifestyle has a great impact on health and lifespan. Since lifestyles differ around the globe, certain geographic areas have lower rates of chronic disease and live longer than other areas. These are called Blue Zones. In Blue Zone populations, people tend to live longer and healthier lives, with many surviving...
Phys.org

Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol

Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
