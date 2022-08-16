Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Data suggests there's a certain number of minutes you should aim for to improve your cardiovascular health. Here's how you can sneak them in.
VIDEO: Seated bent-knee block hold for sciatica
This simple exercise helps strengthen the area that’s key in relieving sciatica pain.
nypressnews.com
Statins: The sign of ‘life-threatening’ muscle damage that can show up in the extremities
“Swelling may be due to either muscle swelling, which would be non-pitting (does not indent when pressure is applied) and can and can appear either at presentation or after rehydration.”. Alternatively, added Doctor Shefner, swelling in the extremities could be caused by peripheral oedema, which would be pitting and occurs...
Why Cheerios are better than coffee for breakfast, according to scientists in a new study that will make you question everything you eat
When it comes to eating healthily, it seems there's a new piece of advice every week. Take eggs. Once demonised for being high in cholesterol, they gained hero status when protein-rich diets became the holy grail for weight loss. No wonder we're so confused. But a new study could be...
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals
Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
Rheumatoid arthritis isn't your grandmother's arthritis
For Stacy Courtnay, it all started with her stilettos. When she began experiencing intense foot pain twenty years ago, she attributed it to frequently wearing the towering, skinny-heeled shoes. "I bought all new shoes, and I was wearing flats. Nothing was getting better," she remembers. "It truly was like ice...
verywellhealth.com
Gout: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
Gout is a painful type of inflammatory arthritis characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, tenderness, and redness in one or more joints. Gout can affect any joint but most often affects the big toe. Gout attacks occur suddenly. They can wake you up in the middle of the...
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
How to ease the symptoms of sciatica
Fitness expert Dana Santas focuses on helping those who are suffering from sciatica in Part III of a four-part series on how to recover from and prevent low back pain.
psychologytoday.com
When Your Loved One Is Dying
We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for a dry cough?
Different dry cough medications are available, such as cough suppressants, decongestants, and lozenges. A doctor will recommend the most suitable medication based on the cause of the dry cough. A dry cough irritates the respiratory tract nerves without producing mucus. A dry cough can last a short time or become...
MindBodyGreen
The Science On How Magnesium Promotes Sleepiness + Best Forms For Bed
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Think of magnesium as fuel for your busy body. Without it, getting just about anywhere will be a struggle. The essential mineral helps support many physiological processes, including active ones like muscle contraction and more calming ones like relaxation and sleep.* If you're curious about magnesium's sleepy properties and how to incorporate them into bedtime, read on.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Caffeine and Caffeine Supplements: Spilling the Beans on Caffeine
Caffeine and Caffeine Supplements: Spilling the Beans on Caffeine. Caffeine is the most popular psychoactive substance in the world, with 89 percent of people in the U.S. consuming at least one drink containing caffeine daily. People depend on caffeine or caffeine supplements for a temporary energy boost, to stay alert, to enhance focus, and even to improve their mood.
Everything You Should Know Before Getting An Eye Exam
If you can't remember when you had your last eye exam, chances are it's time to make an appointment. Here's everything you need to know before getting one.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
LISTEN AGAIN: Preventing the Most Preventable Cancer
LISTEN AGAIN: Preventing the Most Preventable Cancer. Dr Miriam Cremer is founder of Basic Health International, which exists to eliminate cervical cancer on a global level through cutting edge research for the prevention and treatment of cervical cancer in low resource settings. Dr. Cremer, founded Basic Health after seeing first hand the devastating impact of this devastating yet preventable cancer can have on women.
Plenty of sleep, healthy meals and exercise are part of your routine. What's missing?
Daily play activity is a key part of childhood development, but it's also essential for adults, according to research. CNN spoke with play expert and psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Brown about why incorporating fun in your routine is as important as a good night's sleep.
MedicineNet.com
Why Do People in "Blue Zones" Live Longer Than the Rest of the World?
Lifestyle has a great impact on health and lifespan. Since lifestyles differ around the globe, certain geographic areas have lower rates of chronic disease and live longer than other areas. These are called Blue Zones. In Blue Zone populations, people tend to live longer and healthier lives, with many surviving...
Phys.org
Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol
Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
