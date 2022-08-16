ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A great 8th gives the White Sox a memorable comeback win vs Astros

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdxEZ_0hJP8N4e00

CHICAGO – It’s hard to say now what this win could end up doing for the White Sox, but at the very least, it will be one of their more memorable comebacks of the 2022 season.

After all, for 7 1/2 innings, it looked like a similar story for a club that’s yet to find consistent form and is finding itself chasing two teams in a division they were expecting to win.

But Monday was different as the American League-leading Astros took a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning on what was another slow offensive night for the White Sox up till that point. But with two outs, the offense erupted in an unexpected but pleasant turn of events for the club.

A single, two-straight doubles, an intentional walk, then another free pass, and a single helped the White Sox score four runs in the inning to flip the score. Liam Hendriks finished off the 4-2 win in the ninth with a save as the club picked up one of their more memorable comeback wins of the year.

The victory starts a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field and keeps the White Sox tied for second place in the AL Central, two games behind the Guardians for first. Tony La Russa’s team has now won four-straight games and are 9-6 in the month of August.

After another yeoman’s effort by Cueto got the White Sox through eight innings (100 pitches) with only two runs on the board, Houston starter Jose Urquidy started the bottom half strong by recording two quick outs. But AJ Pollock’s infield hit kept the inning alive and forced Urqidy from the game.

Rafael Montero entered for the Astros and the White Sox greeted him with back-to-back doubles by Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jimenez. The last one brought home a pair of runs to tie the game and the bases were loaded after an intentional walk to Jose Abreu and a free pass to Yasmani Grandal.

Yoan Moncada then delivered the go-ahead single to center to put the White Sox ahead to stay and complete one of the best comebacks of the year for the team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Can the White Sox change the luck in Cleveland this weekend?

CLEVELAND – As the end of August approaches, series like these get just a little bit more important, especially for a team trying to get in the postseason. That’s where the White Sox are this weekend as they head to Cleveland to face the Guardians for three games at Progressive Field starting at 6:10 PM […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Yasmani Grandal
WGN News

17-year-old charged in shooting of teen girl in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police announced an arrest Wednesday in a July shooting which left a teen girl in critical condition. Dejuan Richardson, 17, of Sauk Village, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult, police said. The girl, who was 13 at the time, […]
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox#American League
WGN News

Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

NFL looks like old self entering 3rd season in COVID-19 era

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry has been seen jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing kids’ bicycles for rides to practice. Fans are rubbing elbows with their favorite players to get those coveted autographs. Yes, the NFL is looking and acting like it’s essentially back to normal going into […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
WGN News

Indiana agencies start sending new round of tax rebates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state tax rebate payments have started to be made by direct bank deposit or printed checks, although some taxpayers will have to wait until October to receive the money. The state Department of Revenue announced Thursday that it had already issued about 1.5 million direct deposits for the $200-per-taxpayer rebates from the surging state […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

WGN News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy