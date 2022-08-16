Read full article on original website
Old Customs Building To Be Renovated
(GSA awards renovation contract)....It is for the renovation of the Old Customs Building. The Old Customs Building in Calexico had been a part of the Border Crossing in Downtown Calexico at one time. General Services Administration awarded the $1.3 million construction contract for the renovation of the Historic old building. The contract was awarded to Hernandez Builders, a disadvantaged, minority owned small business based in Alpine California. The Old Customs Building was original built in 1933. Work is scheduled to begin December 1st of this year. Completion is scheduled for August 2023. When complete, the building will be used as administrative space for US Customs and Border Protection.
Attempted Homicide
A Yuma, Arizona man is in jail after shooting at cars and a house. Justin Paice, 44, was arrested by Yuma County Sheriff's deputies who responded to a report of gunfire in the 13-000 block of East 51st Lane. The report came in about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. YCSO deputies and Border Patrol agents secured the area, and the Yuma Special Response Team was activated to assist. A less than lethal weapon was deployed, and Paice was taken into custody. He was booked into Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and four counts of Attempted Homicide. There were no injuries in the incident.
Extention Deadline
(November Ballot should be set)....The extended deadline to file has ended. Anyone who did not file candidacy papers by 5:00 pm Wednesday will not be eligible for the November Ballot. The original deadline to file was August 12, but incumbents in several races decided not to seek re-election and the deadline to file was extended in those races. The extended deadline ended Wednesday evening. The Registrar of Voters has not announced any additional candidates. The Registrar must hear from the City Clerks in Cities affected by the extension. El Centro, Brawley, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland all had their filing deadlines extended, after incumbents in their city council races failed to file for re-election.
Summer Splash Bash
( The County and IID event)...It is being held Saturday. The Summer Splash Bash is being held at Sunbeam Lake on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm. There will be water activities, shaved ice, Balloon activities, Face painting, food and drinks. The water activities are sponsored by the IID Summer Water Activities Grants. Dippy Duck may make an appearance.
Ballot Set
The ballot for the November General Election appears to be set. According to the Imperial County Elections Department, the races that had filing deadlines extended have been set. The City of El Centro will have three candidates running for two seats on the City Council. Incumbent Tomas Oliva will face former councilman Jason Jackson and Sonia Carter. There are two seats open on the Brawley City Council and incumbent Luke Hamby will face Ronald Gray III, John Grass, Gil Rebollar and Joseph J. Galvan. The Imperial City Council race has Incumbent James Tucker facing Ida S. Obeso Martinez, Luis Garcia, David Escobar, Stacy Mendoza and Elia Valdez for the three seats available.
Viva Mexico Art Workshops And Art Exhibit
(City of Calexico Recreation Department Event)...It is the Viva Mexico Art Workshops and Art Exhibit. A Step by step art workshop in which your creation will become part of an art exhibit. All materials will be provided, but spaces are limited, early registration is encouraged. There are two sessions available; for 12 to 17 year olds on Wednesday, August 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Adults and seniors on Thursday, August 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. It will be held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center on Heffernan in Calexico. To register go to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Drop
The Imperial County Health Department issued an update on COVID-19 numbers. As of Thursday there are 623 active cases of the virus in the Valley. That is 70 less that the Tuesday report. There has been an additional death attributed to the virus. The Tuesday report showed 947 deaths while the Thursday number was 948. The number of COVID-19 active infections has been steadily declining for the past several weeks.
