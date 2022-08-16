(November Ballot should be set)....The extended deadline to file has ended. Anyone who did not file candidacy papers by 5:00 pm Wednesday will not be eligible for the November Ballot. The original deadline to file was August 12, but incumbents in several races decided not to seek re-election and the deadline to file was extended in those races. The extended deadline ended Wednesday evening. The Registrar of Voters has not announced any additional candidates. The Registrar must hear from the City Clerks in Cities affected by the extension. El Centro, Brawley, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland all had their filing deadlines extended, after incumbents in their city council races failed to file for re-election.

