Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Pass Federal Funds for Mental Health Services
Santa Barbara County residents seeking resources for mental health due to increased challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic will now be able to find solace through a countywide effort to offer new services through several local organizations. The programs are a response to the Community Mental Health Assessment survey, which showed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Office Provides Safety Training to Community
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau cadre has been partnering with local business and schools to offer active attacker training to their staff members. As a result of increased public awareness, many citizens have asked what individuals can do protect themselves and reduce the dangers faced during an active attacker event.
Santa Barbara Independent
Learning to Let Go
The stories of those of us living, or having lived, with an alcoholic are rarely told. The 2021 Al-Anon Membership Survey Results states that “49% of members surveyed came to Al-Anon because of a romantic partner’s alcoholism/addiction, 14% due to a parent’s, and 19% due to a child’s.” (https://al-anon.org/for-members/wso/research-and-surveys/)
Santa Barbara Independent
ARPA Funding for Childcare Sector in Santa Barbara County Through First 5
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, through the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, announced the publication of a request for qualifications (RFQ) for childcare sector pandemic recovery and resiliency. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aim to improve the state of childcare for infants and toddlers in our county.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | CAUSE Action Fund Hosts Leadership Awards Reception
On July 31, CAUSE Action Fund (CAF) hosted its annual Leadership Awards Reception in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard. The event celebrated CAF’s recent electoral work and honored grassroots organizers Estela Montaño and Casey Mata along with Oxnard City Councilmember Gabby Basua. Operating in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Teacher in the Making
When and how did you get interested in journalism? I initially got into journalism when I was in high school. I’ve always loved writing, but I found a real connection to journalism when I realized how much I loved listening to people talk about their own passions through the articles I would write. The happiness I see in people when they have the opportunity to share their stories is one of my favorite parts of journalism.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Council Gets Update on Highway 101 Widening Project
The Highway 101 widening project is still motoring along, the Santa Barbara City Council was informed this Tuesday, with three of its four phases — from Mussel Shoals to Carpinteria — now complete. Construction on the last few miles of widening — through Montecito and Santa Barbara — is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023, once state funding is secured. Meanwhile, parallel work on the new Olive Mill and Los Patos/Cabrillo roundabouts will start in the fall of 2022 and early 2023, respectively.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dressage Returns to the Historic Earl Warren Showgrounds, Showcasing a Display of Beauty and Precision to the Santa Barbara Community
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: CDS/USDF/USEF Rated Summer Show will take place on August 20-21, 2022 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The show is rated by the United States Equestrian Federation, the California Dressage Society, and the United States Dressage Federation. Hosted by...
Santa Barbara Independent
David ‘Dave’ Guajardo
We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved father & grandfather, David Guajardo, passed away on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 at 89 years of age. Grandpa was born in Santa Barbara on May 19, 1933. He attended local Santa Barbara schools from grammar through Santa Barbara High School, proud to be a ‘Don’. Grandpa served our country in the Korean War, training with the U.S. Army Infantry Company F, 20th Regiment, 6th Division before his deployment to Korea.
Santa Barbara Independent
Open Houses in the Modern World
Q: Marsha, my home is on the market. My Realtor wants to have at least two open houses a month. We make the home immaculate and leave for three hours on a Sunday. I’ve heard mixed opinions as to whether open houses work with today’s internet buyers. Thoughts?
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Firefighter Sends Life-Saving Missions to Ukraine
Project Joint Guardian Dispatched 15,000 Pounds of Safety Equipment So Far. Read all of the stories in our cover package, “Three Stories of Getting to Ukraine,” here. Want to help bombed-out Ukrainians getting shelled on a daily basis by Putin’s war machine? Fire Captain Isaac Siegel has a very simple suggestion. “Boots,” he said during a recent interview. “We need work boots. New ones, preferably, preferably boots with steel. But boots in good condition. Boots.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Wendy Ann Connor
Wendy Ann Connor passed away on August 2, 2022 due to a short illness. She will be dearly missed by her surviving children, Amy and Cristy Connor, both of Santa Barbara, CA, as well as her four siblings, Diane Seuss, Linda Brumis, Greg and Teddy Smith all from New Hampshire, along with all her nieces and nephews.
Santa Barbara Independent
Deputies Responding to Barricaded Suspect with Knife in Isla Vista
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies are responding to an apartment complex at 761 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista for reports of a subject with a knife who threatened another person and is now refusing to exit one of the units. “Please avoid the area until further notice,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Home on a Bungalow Court
The earliest mention of a bungalow court that I found in California newspapers dates to 1904. And 10 years later — 1914 — I found the first article in the local paper about a bungalow court being built in Santa Barbara. Happily, that bungalow court is still here — on the southwest corner of Victoria and Laguna streets. Santa Barbara has more than a dozen bungalow courts. The word “bungalow” comes from the word “Bengal” — a region in India. The British colonists in India used the word to describe one-story cottages in India.
Santa Barbara Independent
Motorcyclist Killed on Casitas Pass Identified as Nicholas Ryan Cooper of Santa Barbara
A motorcyclist killed after crossing into oncoming traffic on Casitas Pass Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Ryan Cooper, of Santa Barbara, according to California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on a rural stretch of road between Lake Casitas and Carpinteria just west of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Behind-the-Scenes Tours, Family Nature Night, Trivia Contest at Brewery, and More During September Membership Month at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – August 16, 2022 REVISED – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden celebrates – and rewards – its current and new members with exclusive members only activities during Membership month in September. A rare...
Santa Barbara Independent
Kate Ford Won’t Seek Reelection, Endorses Gabe Escobedo for Santa Barbara Unified School Board
Kate Ford endorsed City Planning Commissioner chair Gabe Escobedo for her seat on the Santa Barbara School Board. | Credit: Courtesy. Santa Barbara Unified School Board Member Kate Ford announced that she will not be running for reelection this November, but she has endorsed Gabe Escobedo, who recently announced his candidacy for her seat.
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Padres National Forest Reminds Visitors to Plan Ahead and Prepare for Rising Temperatures
SOLVANG, Calif.— The summer months traditionally attract the largest number of visitors to America’s public lands. This is also a time when rising temperatures can pose potential risk to campers and hikers from heat-related illnesses that prevent the body from properly cooling down. Los Padres National Forest officials...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘Into the Woods’ at Solvang Festival Theate
Solvang Festival Theater has re-opened after a five million dollar improvement project. The first show to play in the refurbished space is PCPA’s production of Into the Woods, the well-loved Stephen Sondheim musical. This mash-up of fairy tales brings Cinderella, Beanstalk Jack, Red Riding Hood, and others to the stage for an adventure that has the characters facing a series of fantastical feats, including dispelling a curse and fighting a giant.
Santa Barbara Independent
9-Hole Disc Golf Course Now Open at Elings Park
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (Santa Barbara, CA, August 19, 2022) A nine-hole disc golf course has been installed at Elings Park thanks to the efforts of avid players and generous donors who brought the sport to the Park. It is free to play, and the course has been designed to be suitable for beginners and family friendly.
