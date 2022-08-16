When and how did you get interested in journalism? I initially got into journalism when I was in high school. I’ve always loved writing, but I found a real connection to journalism when I realized how much I loved listening to people talk about their own passions through the articles I would write. The happiness I see in people when they have the opportunity to share their stories is one of my favorite parts of journalism.

