Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
Times News
Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants
Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
Times News
Supporting the community
Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Schuylkill prison count rises again
Schuylkill County’s Prison is again burgeoning, forcing the county to send overflow to prisons in other counties. Warden David J. Wapinsky reported at a public meeting of the county Prison Board Wednesday that inmates in 14 cells were triple-celled, with three inmates housed in cells instead of two. The...
Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Nine first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Fall Cleanup & Recycling Event Scheduled for September
Schuylkill County has scheduled their annual Fall Cleanup that will be open to all County residents. The Cleanup is scheduled from September 5th, 2022 through September 17th, 2022. The event will be funded through the County Board of Commissioners and the State Department of Environmental Protection. The Clean-Up will accept...
Times News
West End news for Aug. 17, 2022
Zion Lutheran, Brodheadsville, is again offering a free community drive-in dinner today, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal is to be chicken salad, pasta salad, pickle, watermelon, dessert and a snack. Summer concert. Tonight’s evening summer concert at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market, hosted by the Sherman Theater, will...
Times News
Lehigh crashes
State police at Bethlehem reported the following crashes in Lehigh County. • A two-vehicle crash happened at 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 10 on Route 22 in South Whitehall Township. Police said Alex Cruz Martinez, 61, of Saylorsburg, and Carlos R. Rivera, 46, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, were driving westbound with Rivera in the right lane. Martinez made a lane change into the right lane when the right rear-end of his Kenworth truck-tractor hit the left front of Rivera’s 2021 Nissan Altima. The Nissan hit a concrete traffic barrier and came to rest in the left lane.
NBC Philadelphia
Resident Jumps Off Roof to Escape 3-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley
At least one person jumped out a window and off a roof to escape flames and smoke as a rowhome caught fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. That person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire that burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city, the Allentown Fire Department said.
Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
Times News
NCC offers special registration events
This fall, Northampton Community College will continue to meet students where they are both academically and personally by offering a mix of in-person, online, and hybrid course options across their 120-plus programs and majors. Free student resources such as tutoring, counseling and career coaching will also be offered. Students interested...
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 17, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Schuylkill arrests
• State police at Frackville reported the following arrests in Schuylkill County:. Three men were cited from harassment with physical contact on Aug. 15 after a fight outside the Unity Food Mart in Girardville on Aug. 15, police said. Kurt Michael Hartz, 33, Louis Arthur Dewalt, 28, and Michelle Connors, 50, all of Girardville, were cited.
Times News
CCFOA upcoming event
Carbon County Friends of Animals will hold its annual Coach/Vera Bradley/cash bingo at the Orioles Club, 475 Orioles Drive, Lehighton, on Sept. 11. Doors for the event open at 10 a.m. and the bingo will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle from 10 a.m. to noon; a...
Times News
Sheriff: lighting needed at prison complex
The Carbon County sheriff has some concerns over lighting at the correctional facility. On Wednesday, Sheriff Daniel Ziegler told the prison board that a lighting issue over the weekend shed light on a lighting problem at the Broad Mountain complex. He commended the prison maintenance staff for fixing the lighting...
Times News
Palmerton still has crossing guard openings
With under two weeks to go until the start of the school year, Palmerton Area School District still has the majority of its crossing guard openings available. As of Tuesday night’s board meeting, the district only had one of its seven possible guard slots filled. “We have advertised, but...
Times News
Local group helps Kentucky families affected by floods
The Voltage Youth Group of Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown was training in the days ahead of their mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky. Once they arrived, they planned to repair homes and organize an event for children of the community. And then the rain started to fall. “Our first day...
Times News
Pavilion roof ready to cave
The condition of a roof on a pavilion at the South Ward Playground has Tom Schlorf concerned. “It’s about to cave in and I’d like to get it fixed before it caves in,” Schlorf, a member of the playground association, told Tamaqua Borough council members Tuesday evening.
