elkhornmediagroup.com
Post Storm Resources for Wallowa County Residents
Wallowa County –(Release from the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce) Our Hearts go out to or Wallowa Chamber Members and all those impact by the devastating hailstorm on August 11th. As a resource for business and Community Information, the Chamber will share a consolidation of known resources for Wallowa...
elkhornmediagroup.com
City to ask for millions from state
PENDLETON – Mayor John Turner said the city is working with developers for hundreds of acres of land on the southeast side of Pendleton. The owners of the Rees and Goad properties want to develop it and the city is helping with the infrastructure. Turner said the request for...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Imbler School District Returning to Charging for Lunches
IMBLER – (Release from Imbler School District)Imbler Schools will be going back to the charging for meals this school year. We encourage all families to complete the Free/Reduced Lunch application. Applications are located in both high school and elementary offices or go to https://www.ode.state.or.us/apps/frlapp and complete the form online. All online applications will be sent to us automatically. Should you qualify for this program you will be helping our school by allowing us to apply for grant money, etc. All applications are confidential.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker County Deputy Joel Teixeira Earned his Basic Police Certificate
Baker County – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) Please join us in congratulating our most recent graduate of the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training! Deputy Joel Teixeira earned his Basic Police Certificate and is a member of the BCSO Patrol Division. Welcome back!
elkhornmediagroup.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon
ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
KHQ Right Now
Shooting at casino in Pendleton, Oregon leaves three people injured
PENDLETON, Ore. - A shooting at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, Oregon has left three people wounded. The suspect is currently in custody. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff discusses ATV safety
UKIAH – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says every summer the Search and Rescue Team provide help for people injured in ATV accidents. That happened over the weekend when a woman suffered serious leg and hip injuries near Ukiah. He said there appear to be two main reasons behind ATV accidents in general.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Livestock sale is a record breaker
HERMISTON – The final figures are still being added, but the Umatilla County Fair set new records. Commissioner Dan Dorran said the livestock sale alone was incredible. “The final figures are not even in, and we are already over $1.05 million,” he said. “I don’t even know how to say thank you to a community that supports the youth the way that Umatilla County does.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
MayDay Inc. Hosting Free Survivor’s Self Defense Class
Baker City – (Release from Mayday Inc.) Please join Mayday for Part 2 of our FREE Annual Survivor’s Self Defense class. Classes are led & facilitated by our own Oregon state Police training academy Self Defense Instructor, Mr. Ben Klecker – he is joined by several members of our local State Police, County Sheriff and BCPD, to assist in teaching & facilitating.
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing's downtown move.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Commissioners to consider buying new restraint systems
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meets this morning at 9 a.m. in Room 130 of the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. One of the items on the agenda is a request to purchase restraint devices by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. UCSO is asking...
Update | Person wounded in casino robbery and shooting was Pendleton schools employee
Wildhorse Resort and Casino off Interstate 84 is open, except for the food court.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Jail remodel is in the destruction phase
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he believes the remodel for the jail is on target to be finished by the end of the year. At present, his observations are similar to most people who must operate when surrounded by construction crews. “All I’ve seen is destruction,”...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
elkhornmediagroup.com
Union County Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office) On 08/16/2022, at about 8:00 am, a Deputy with our office observed a vehicle near the Arlington Gas Station with switched license plates. The vehicle our Deputy observed was a poorly painted Mercedes, but the license plate returned on a F-250. The listed owner on the license plate had multiple felony warrants out of Union County and Baker Counties.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande PD makes arrest in Hit and Run case
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Police Department) On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm, La Grande Police detectives arrested Elijah Bennett Ward (26-yoa) of La Grande, in connection to the August 13, 2022 hit and run death of Maison Andrew (24-yoa) of La Grande. Andrew was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
West Nile Virus Detected in Additional Mosquitoes in Union County
IMBLER – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at two additional testing sites in Union County, Ore. This makes three positive tests in three different parts of Imbler. Health officials are advising people in Union County...
