La Grande, OR

Post Storm Resources for Wallowa County Residents

Wallowa County –(Release from the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce) Our Hearts go out to or Wallowa Chamber Members and all those impact by the devastating hailstorm on August 11th. As a resource for business and Community Information, the Chamber will share a consolidation of known resources for Wallowa...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
City to ask for millions from state

PENDLETON – Mayor John Turner said the city is working with developers for hundreds of acres of land on the southeast side of Pendleton. The owners of the Rees and Goad properties want to develop it and the city is helping with the infrastructure. Turner said the request for...
PENDLETON, OR
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
Imbler School District Returning to Charging for Lunches

IMBLER – (Release from Imbler School District)Imbler Schools will be going back to the charging for meals this school year. We encourage all families to complete the Free/Reduced Lunch application. Applications are located in both high school and elementary offices or go to https://www.ode.state.or.us/apps/frlapp and complete the form online. All online applications will be sent to us automatically. Should you qualify for this program you will be helping our school by allowing us to apply for grant money, etc. All applications are confidential.
IMBLER, OR
La Grande, OR
Baker County Deputy Joel Teixeira Earned his Basic Police Certificate

Baker County – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) Please join us in congratulating our most recent graduate of the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training! Deputy Joel Teixeira earned his Basic Police Certificate and is a member of the BCSO Patrol Division. Welcome back!
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon

ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
ELGIN, OR
Sheriff discusses ATV safety

UKIAH – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says every summer the Search and Rescue Team provide help for people injured in ATV accidents. That happened over the weekend when a woman suffered serious leg and hip injuries near Ukiah. He said there appear to be two main reasons behind ATV accidents in general.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Livestock sale is a record breaker

HERMISTON – The final figures are still being added, but the Umatilla County Fair set new records. Commissioner Dan Dorran said the livestock sale alone was incredible. “The final figures are not even in, and we are already over $1.05 million,” he said. “I don’t even know how to say thank you to a community that supports the youth the way that Umatilla County does.”
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
MayDay Inc. Hosting Free Survivor’s Self Defense Class

Baker City – (Release from Mayday Inc.) Please join Mayday for Part 2 of our FREE Annual Survivor’s Self Defense class. Classes are led & facilitated by our own Oregon state Police training academy Self Defense Instructor, Mr. Ben Klecker – he is joined by several members of our local State Police, County Sheriff and BCPD, to assist in teaching & facilitating.
BAKER CITY, OR
Commissioners to consider buying new restraint systems

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meets this morning at 9 a.m. in Room 130 of the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. One of the items on the agenda is a request to purchase restraint devices by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. UCSO is asking...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Jail remodel is in the destruction phase

PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he believes the remodel for the jail is on target to be finished by the end of the year. At present, his observations are similar to most people who must operate when surrounded by construction crews. “All I’ve seen is destruction,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
Union County Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

UNION COUNTY – (Release from Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office) On 08/16/2022, at about 8:00 am, a Deputy with our office observed a vehicle near the Arlington Gas Station with switched license plates. The vehicle our Deputy observed was a poorly painted Mercedes, but the license plate returned on a F-250. The listed owner on the license plate had multiple felony warrants out of Union County and Baker Counties.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
La Grande PD makes arrest in Hit and Run case

LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Police Department) On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm, La Grande Police detectives arrested Elijah Bennett Ward (26-yoa) of La Grande, in connection to the August 13, 2022 hit and run death of Maison Andrew (24-yoa) of La Grande. Andrew was...
LA GRANDE, OR
West Nile Virus Detected in Additional Mosquitoes in Union County

IMBLER – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at two additional testing sites in Union County, Ore. This makes three positive tests in three different parts of Imbler. Health officials are advising people in Union County...
UNION COUNTY, OR

