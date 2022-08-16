ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Montana Talks

Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice

Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Patricia “Patty” Ann (Taylor) Dobson

Patricia “Patty” Ann (Taylor) Dobson, 68, of Billings, Mont. passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held later at Crown Hill Cemetery located in Cut Bank, Mont. Patty was...
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?

This place is known to be a fantastic place for travelers and families wanting to see any part of the country. Montana is a state where most businesses are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is one company though, that not only was founded in Montana but is an essential part to traveling throughout the United States.
Laurel Outlook

Getting ready for opening day

Members of the Laurel High School Student Council spruce up the parking lot and school, painting new areas inside and outside in preparation for the opening day of school. Teachers return on Aug. 22 and students return on Aug. 25. Photo by Lori Hodges, LHS Student Council co-advisor.
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
MET Transit in Billings presents new transportation plans

BILLINGS, Mont. - MET Transit in Billings had its third and final meeting Thursday to seek public input for future transit improvements. Many people who use the transit regularly attended the meeting to provide their suggestions for a development plan that addresses their needs. One rider, Shane Noble, talked about the importance of expanded bus service hours for the riders.
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
