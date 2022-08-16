Read full article on original website
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Laurel Outlook
Trailblazer: Bridger woman is first Montana female public works assistant
In April, Bridger’s Sarah Douglas stepped into a place in Montana history. Douglas became the first known woman in Montana working as an assistant public works director. While a bit shy about being in the limelight as a trailblazer, Douglas says she loves the job. “Public works is in...
Want to be a Butcher? Processing Business is For Sale in Billings
Here's your chance to be your own butcher. Many hunters dream of having a nice butchering facility at home. Sure, you can hang your freshly tagged deer or elk on a hook in the garage or over the kids' swingset. Neither of those is ideal, and the proper tools and butchering setup would make things so much easier.
Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says “Awful Feeling”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice
Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Patricia “Patty” Ann (Taylor) Dobson
Patricia “Patty” Ann (Taylor) Dobson, 68, of Billings, Mont. passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held later at Crown Hill Cemetery located in Cut Bank, Mont. Patty was...
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?
This place is known to be a fantastic place for travelers and families wanting to see any part of the country. Montana is a state where most businesses are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is one company though, that not only was founded in Montana but is an essential part to traveling throughout the United States.
Bald eagle rescued in Billings Heights, thanks to good Samaritan
Not much was happening along Yellowstone River Road in the Billings Heights Wednesday, but on Tuesday, it was the site of a rescue operation. A juvenile bald eagle was electrocuted by a power line.
KULR8
Red Lodge SAR flown out to help woman injured west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday
RED LODGE, Mont. - A woman was injured while riding an ATV west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday. She was a part of a group riding on a Forest Service two-track road off Pryor Mountain Rd., when the ATV rolled, Red Lodge Fire Rescue reported. The woman suffered serious injuries...
Montana teen travels country with her prize-winning steer
It's all part of a winning formula for 16-year-old Kaydin Kumpula as she travels the country with a can of cattle hairspray and her coach, Dan Vanek.
Laurel Outlook
Getting ready for opening day
Members of the Laurel High School Student Council spruce up the parking lot and school, painting new areas inside and outside in preparation for the opening day of school. Teachers return on Aug. 22 and students return on Aug. 25. Photo by Lori Hodges, LHS Student Council co-advisor.
Adorable Puppy Needs a Home in Billings, as Does 3-Legged Dog
Our featured Wet Nose this week is an 8-week-old puppy named Leo, who is full of personality. He's a Boxer mix and looking for his person now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this adorable young pup:. Leo is a...
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
KULR8
MET Transit in Billings presents new transportation plans
BILLINGS, Mont. - MET Transit in Billings had its third and final meeting Thursday to seek public input for future transit improvements. Many people who use the transit regularly attended the meeting to provide their suggestions for a development plan that addresses their needs. One rider, Shane Noble, talked about the importance of expanded bus service hours for the riders.
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
KULR8
Jackson Raper home run powers Billings Mustangs past Great Falls Voyagers
BILLINGS — Jackson Raper clubbed a tiebreaking three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning Friday night at Dehler Park, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 7-4 Pioneer League win over the Great Falls Voyagers. Gabe Wurtz tripled, homered — his 18th of the season — and also...
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
KULR8
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
