Port Charlotte man sentenced to 10 years in prison for amphetamine trafficking

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A Port Charlotte man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of trafficking amphetamine.

Daniel Roy Carter, 49, also received five years in prison for transporting drug paraphernalia. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Carter was arrested in July of 2020, after Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies stopped his rental van while it was speeding on I-75, then proceeded to roll through a stop sign. After a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, deputies found multiple baggies containing methamphetamine.

As part of today’s sentencing, Cater was also fined $100,000 and orders to pay the court costs and the cost of the prosecution.