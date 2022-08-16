Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
WGNtv.com
Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden escorted home after shooting paralyzed him last month
CHICAGO - The driveway to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Streeterville was crowded with police and civilians Friday, wanting to witness Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden’s triumph. Golden was able to leave the rehabilitation facility just six weeks after being shot and paralyzed while breaking up a bar fight...
Woman shot in the face during argument in Gold Coast; man in custody
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with a man in the city’s Gold Coast. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle when a 36-year-old man pulled a gun […]
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Police Board fires officer accused of choking suspect during South Deering arrest
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of beating and choking a man during an arrest, even though a judge found him not guilty of the charges earlier this year. In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago Police Officer Louis Garcia...
fox32chicago.com
2 charged in shooting death of Zion man in parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall
GURNEE, Ill. - A second man involved in the murder of a Zion man in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall last year was arrested Friday in the suburbs, police said. The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Zion, died...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots. A 31-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Bartlett man gets 50 years for gunning down 29-year-old outside Bloomingdale spa
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a suburban spa nearly four years ago. On Sept. 28, 2018, officers with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Bella One Spa located on Lake Street in unincorporated Bloomingdale.
2 found dead, 1 critical in alley in suspected Lakeview overdose incident: CPD, CFD
Two men were found dead and a woman needed to be rushed to the hospital Thursday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Woman critically injured in Gold Coast shooting, police say
A woman was critically injured overnight when a man shot her inside a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old victim was in a parked car with a man and at least two other people when the couple began arguing around 2:30 a.m. During the altercation, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the left cheek. According to CPD, the incident appears to be domestic-related.
Student at north suburban high school detained after being found with loaded gun
A student at a north suburban school was detained yesterday after being found with a loaded gun. Shortly before dismissal, a report was made to the Wauconda High School officials about a student with a possible weapon in the building.
cwbchicago.com
Man who allegedly committed murder while on felony bail also committed two carjackings, federal prosecutors allege
Federal prosecutors said Friday that a man awaiting trial for a 2020 murder in Chicago also carjacked two vehicles in the suburbs days before the killing. At the time of the alleged crimes, Maverick Cela was free on a recognizance bond for a pending felony stolen motor vehicle case. We...
Park Ridge elementary school custodian accused of placing hidden camera in restroom
He has been placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.
Off-duty Chicago police sergeant charged after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground
A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge last month.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police sergeant charged after video showed him kneeling on 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge: police
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago police sergeant has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy he thought was stealing his son’s bicycle outside a Park Ridge Starbucks last month. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, faces felony counts of official misconduct and...
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
fox32chicago.com
Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in...
