Business

Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
FOXBusiness

Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments

As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
Washington Examiner

7 ways the Inflation Reduction Act would wallop your wallet

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new spending bill from Democrats will hurt American families financially.]. Masquerading as the “ Inflation Reduction Act ,” the bill passed Sunday by the Senate is nothing more than a Trojan horse for more of the same policies that created the stagflationary fire consuming the economy in the first place.
Fortune

Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’

Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
Fox News

White House economic adviser claims $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act 'more than pays for itself'

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act "more than pays for itself" Tuesday on "Your World." JARED BERNSTEIN: There is no targeting of the middle class. The commissioner of the IRS said … the audits increas[ing] — they are of those above $400K and actually well above $400K, because that's where the bulk of tax evasion when it comes to actual dollar amounts takes place. So, we raise those revenues. And by the way, there's something else I want to correct. You seem to be implying that the only revenue-raiser in the bill is this, and it's not. There's also a corporate minimum tax, and there's a tax on buybacks, none of which hit anybody under $400,000. But this bill more than pays for itself. It pays for itself.
Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Are On Pace to Rise $150 Per Month In 2023

Most retirees rely on Social Security income, to some degree, to make ends meet. Next year could feature the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in over four decades. Despite a large expected boost to Social Security checks in 2023, retired workers continue to get the short end of the stick when it comes to their purchasing power.
CNET

State Tax Rebates 2022: See Which States Are Mailing Payments Next

High inflation and budget surpluses have 18 states doing something unusual this year -- giving money back to their residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Colorado started sending up to $1,500 to eligible Coloradans last week. Indiana is next up on the calendar, with payments...
money.com

3 Stock Market Winners (and Losers) From the Inflation Reduction Act

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the monumental Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While the sweeping initiative...
