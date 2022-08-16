Read full article on original website
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Social Security Recipients Could Get A Major Inflationary Bonus, Per New Estimate
Older Americans, federal retirees, disabled people, and other Social Security recipients are in line for a significant income boost in 2023, according to an estimate released by the nonpartisan advocacy group, The Senior Citizens League. Social Security benefits are adjusted yearly to reflect changes in the cost of living, but...
FOXBusiness
Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments
As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Washington Examiner
7 ways the Inflation Reduction Act would wallop your wallet
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new spending bill from Democrats will hurt American families financially.]. Masquerading as the “ Inflation Reduction Act ,” the bill passed Sunday by the Senate is nothing more than a Trojan horse for more of the same policies that created the stagflationary fire consuming the economy in the first place.
What Benefits Could You Get From the Inflation Reduction Act?
Over the weekend, the United States Senate signed off on the Inflation Reduction Act after much debate about spending and provisions in the legislation. In fact, it was Vice President Kamala Harris...
CNET
State Stimulus Checks 2022: Which Tax Rebates Were Sent This Week?
In response to soaring inflation in 2022, many US states are giving money back to their residents in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. One of the biggest paybacks kicked off this week in Colorado, where joint tax filers started receiving checks up to $1,500. In May, Colorado...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 16 Sending Stimulus Money This Fall?
Millions of eligible Americans are due more stimulus money. Currently, the number of states sending stimulus funds this fall has grown to 16. All but Massachusetts has settled on a specific amount of stimulus. Some payments have been going out for weeks, while others will hit bank accounts and mailboxes...
CNBC
Self-made millionaire: 'Don't buy a home—unless you can afford to waste money'
I love investing in real estate, and it's a major reason why I was able to become a self-made millionaire. But I've learned that buying a single-family home to live in isn't always a great investment. I realized this in 2003, when I was a newlywed with a newborn, and...
Stimulus Update: 4 Ways the Inflation Reduction Act Will Put Money in Your Pocket
The Inflation Reduction Act is likely to benefit all Americans.
Biden Signs Inflation Reduction Act: Here Are the Biggest Non-Green Issues That Will Impact Your Wallet
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Aug. 16, legislation which has largely been touted as a climate and energy bill. But there are some other major components of the act...
How the Inflation Reduction Act Failed to Close a Billion Dollar Tax Loophole
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is an outspoken proponent of the carried interest rule.
Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’
Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
White House economic adviser claims $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act 'more than pays for itself'
White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act "more than pays for itself" Tuesday on "Your World." JARED BERNSTEIN: There is no targeting of the middle class. The commissioner of the IRS said … the audits increas[ing] — they are of those above $400K and actually well above $400K, because that's where the bulk of tax evasion when it comes to actual dollar amounts takes place. So, we raise those revenues. And by the way, there's something else I want to correct. You seem to be implying that the only revenue-raiser in the bill is this, and it's not. There's also a corporate minimum tax, and there's a tax on buybacks, none of which hit anybody under $400,000. But this bill more than pays for itself. It pays for itself.
Motley Fool
Social Security Checks Are On Pace to Rise $150 Per Month In 2023
Most retirees rely on Social Security income, to some degree, to make ends meet. Next year could feature the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in over four decades. Despite a large expected boost to Social Security checks in 2023, retired workers continue to get the short end of the stick when it comes to their purchasing power.
CNET
State Tax Rebates 2022: See Which States Are Mailing Payments Next
High inflation and budget surpluses have 18 states doing something unusual this year -- giving money back to their residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Colorado started sending up to $1,500 to eligible Coloradans last week. Indiana is next up on the calendar, with payments...
Opinion: Four ways the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't live up to the hype
Though the Inflation Reduction Act takes some steps in the right direction on climate and drug prices, it falls far short of what is needed, writes Jeffrey Sachs
money.com
3 Stock Market Winners (and Losers) From the Inflation Reduction Act
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the monumental Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While the sweeping initiative...
