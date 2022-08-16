Read full article on original website
Related
Police describe officers firing at man who pointed gun, took hostage before surrendering
A wanted man pointed a gun at pursuing police officers Tuesday evening, and the officers fired at him as he ran into a Southeast Portland auto-repair shop, where two bystanders dodged a barrage of bullets flying around them, according to witness accounts and court papers filed Friday. The court documents...
Guns seized after teens flee, crash vehicle in NE Portland
Three suspects, including two 17-year-olds, were detained on Thursday after crashing their vehicle and fleeing from officers in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
'Serial purse-snatcher' arrested; Clackamas police seeking additional victims
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A suspect that the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is calling a "serial purse-snatcher" was arrested Monday in Clackamas County after fleeing from deputies the week prior. 40-year-old Darren Dean Goff of Eagle Creek, Ore. was arrested Monday night, according to CCSO. Goff was wanted for...
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hillsboro police shoot, wound man suspected of attacking officer outside department
Hillsboro police shot and wounded a man suspected of jumping one of their officers as he was going to his marked car on a street near the police department. The alleged attacker is being treated for gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown. The officer wasn’t shot but was being treated for unspecified injuries.
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
A late-night shooting in Northeast Portland sent one person to the hospital on Thursday, authorities said.
‘Only kidding’: Man arrested after allegedly claiming to have murder warrant
A man who falsely claimed he was wanted for murder was arrested Thursday after police say he was seen smoking a fentanyl pill in Northwest Portland.
KXL
Hillsboro Police Officer Shoots Person After Incident Near Patrol Car
HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro police officer shot a person Friday afternoon after an incident near the north end of the Police Department. According to witnesses, the shooting happened after an officer was attacked near his patrol car. Police say there is no threat to the public at this...
WWEEK
Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary’s Club Bouncer for Murder
The Mary’s Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder. Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a “no true bill”...
kptv.com
Man accused of attacking woman with 35 lb. rock near Convention Center pleads not guilty
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland pled not guilty to charges on Thursday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street on Aug. 9. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
KGW
Suspect in anti-Asian attacks in Portland charged with a 3rd bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man accused of multiple anti-Asian attacks in the past few months is facing new charges for a third racially motivated attack and robbery that took place last spring, according to court documents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Dylan Kesterson was charged with first-degree...
Shooting in Southeast Portland leaves one dead
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in Southeast Portland, police said. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a call reporting a person shot at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau. They arrived to find a man dead. The suspect...
12-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting
A 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were injured in Northeast Portland in an early morning shooting Thursday, authorities said.
Portland man pleads guilty except for insanity in fatal hammer attack on roommate in 2020
A 67-year-old Portland man this week pleaded guilty except for insanity in the 2020 killing of his roommate with a hammer, saying he was off his psychiatric medication at the time and therefore mistook the roommate as a threat. Robert McGowan entered the plea Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
KXL
Police Shoot At Wanted Man Who Reportedly Pointed Gun At Officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man wanted on several federal and state warrants was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at officers and they fired their weapons. 49-year-old Robert Connelly was found at Southeast 82nd and Lambert around 8:00 on Tuesday night. After a standoff, Connelly surrendered. He...
Grand jury finds no criminal wrongdoing by Mary’s Club bouncer in Old Town shootout that left one dead, another wounded
A Multnomah County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by Jascha D. Manny, the 32-year-old Mary’s Club bouncer who shot and killed a 19-year-old Lauren Abbott Jr. after Abbott pulled a gun out and fired first on an Old Town street on July 29. Manny had clocked in to...
Portland police fire weapons at wanted suspect during standoff in Lents neighborhood
Portland police fired shots at a wanted man Tuesday night during a standoff in the Lents neighborhood, police said. Members of the police bureau’s Focused Intervention Team were in the 8200 Block of Southeast Lambert Street at about 8 p.m. to arrest Robert Connelly, who police say is wanted on several federal and state warrants for gun and sexual-assault charges.
kptv.com
Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
canbyfirst.com
Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
'It's violence for no reason': Neighbors react after 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were injured in a shooting early Thursday morning on Northeast Rocky Butte Lane in Northeast Portland, by the Rocky Butte Natural Area, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. According to a PPB...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0