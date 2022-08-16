ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

'Serial purse-snatcher' arrested; Clackamas police seeking additional victims

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A suspect that the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is calling a "serial purse-snatcher" was arrested Monday in Clackamas County after fleeing from deputies the week prior. 40-year-old Darren Dean Goff of Eagle Creek, Ore. was arrested Monday night, according to CCSO. Goff was wanted for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Oregonlive Com
WWEEK

Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary’s Club Bouncer for Murder

The Mary’s Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder. Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a “no true bill”...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man accused of attacking woman with 35 lb. rock near Convention Center pleads not guilty

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland pled not guilty to charges on Thursday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street on Aug. 9. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Suspect in anti-Asian attacks in Portland charged with a 3rd bias crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man accused of multiple anti-Asian attacks in the past few months is facing new charges for a third racially motivated attack and robbery that took place last spring, according to court documents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Dylan Kesterson was charged with first-degree...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Shooting in Southeast Portland leaves one dead

One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in Southeast Portland, police said. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a call reporting a person shot at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau. They arrived to find a man dead. The suspect...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Police Shoot At Wanted Man Who Reportedly Pointed Gun At Officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man wanted on several federal and state warrants was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at officers and they fired their weapons. 49-year-old Robert Connelly was found at Southeast 82nd and Lambert around 8:00 on Tuesday night. After a standoff, Connelly surrendered. He...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland police fire weapons at wanted suspect during standoff in Lents neighborhood

Portland police fired shots at a wanted man Tuesday night during a standoff in the Lents neighborhood, police said. Members of the police bureau’s Focused Intervention Team were in the 8200 Block of Southeast Lambert Street at about 8 p.m. to arrest Robert Connelly, who police say is wanted on several federal and state warrants for gun and sexual-assault charges.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
ALOHA, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy